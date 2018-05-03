Over 100 Top Chefs Awarded at Hozpitality Group's Middle East Chef Excellence Awards 2018 at the Luxurious Five Palm Jumeirah in Dubai

After receiving over 63,300 votes, the winners for Popular Choice categories were awarded at Hozpitality Group's Middle East Chef Excellence Awards, held on 2nd May at Five Palm Jumeirah Dubai. Celebrity Chef Gary Rhodes also attended the event and was awarded with "Chef Entrepreneur of the Year" title.

The event was supported by the Emirates Culinary Guild. The Judges for the Awards were prominent hospitality professionals, and these champions were invaluable in judging the Young Chefs fairly. The list of Judges can be seen at http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/judges-chef-awards

The other Sponsors and Partners for the Chef Awards include, ICCA, Barakat Foods, Delta Food Industries, Quick Lease Car Rental, Fusia Events, TTG Mena, ZEE TV group, Big FM and Absolute frame.

The highlight for the evening was the cook off between 8 Young Chefs who battled it out for the prestigious "Young Chef of the Year" title. Nestle Professional had sponsored and supported the Young Chef of the Year Awards.

The winners at the Award night were;-

Young Chef of the Year- Gold Winner Dashrath Pakhrin, Commis Chef, Radisson Blu Deira Young Chef of the Year- Silver Winner Kimberly Semmons, DCDP, Media One Hotel

Hozpitality Excellence:- Executive Chef of the Year - Institutional Catering (Airlines, Catering etc) Gold Ahmad Al Fakhier, Executive Chef, Global Catering services Silver Patrick Bischoff, Senior Production Quality Manager, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Hozpitality Excellence:- Executive Chef of the Year - Hotel Gold Sudqi Naddaf, Executive Chef, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates Silver Vijay Anand, Executive Chef, Armani Hotel Dubai Hozpitality Excellence:- Executive Chef of the Year- Free Standing Restaurant Gold Bobby Retnakumar Geetha, Asha's Restaurants International Limited Silver Chandrasekhar Pandey, Corporate Chef, The Yellow Chilli Dubai Hozpitality Excellence:- Executive Sous Chef of the Year Gold Lal Tamang, Ex. Sous Chef, Roda Hotels Dubai Silver Deepak Kumar Parangodath, Executive Sous Chef, Jumeirah Beach Hotel Dubai Hozpitality Excellence:- Pastry Chef of the Year Gold Budi Setiono, Ex. Pastry Chef, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah Silver Ali Zaroual, Pastry Chef, Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman Hozpitality Excellence:- Chef de Cuisine of the Year Gold Abdul Azeez Thokur, Chef De Cuisine, Teatro, Towers Rotana Dubai Silver Syed Ali, Chef De Cuisine, Zero Gravity (Madinat Jumeirah Dubai) Hozpitality Excellence :- Sous Chef of the Year Gold Moussa Mohamed, Sous chef, Arabian Courtyard Hotel & Spa Silver Tamer Elazazy, Sous Chef, TIME Oak Hotel & Suites Dubai Hozpitality Excellence :- Chef de Partie of the Year Gold Shane Ishtiaq, CDP, Four Points Sheikh Zayed Road Silver Jagath Indika F Horanage, CDP, Jumeirah Beach Hotel Dubai Hozpitality Excellence :- Demi Chef of the Year Gold Mahesh Kumara, Demi Chef, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek Silver Dheeraj Singh, Demi Chef, Zero Gravity ( Madinat Jumeirah Dubai) Hozpitality Excellence:- Commi Chef of the Year Gold Anthony Buensalido, Commi I, Al Jawaher Reception & Convention Centre, Sharjah Silver Chaminda Amila Kumara, Commis Chef, Palace Downtown Dubai Hozpitality Excellence:- Kitchen Steward of the Year Gold Ayyappan Rajamanickam, Kitchen Steward, Bab al Shams Desert Resort & Spa Dubai Silver Surendra Kunwar, Ch. Steward, Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman Hozpitality Excellence:- Kitchen helper of the Year Gold Rifas R M, Kitchen Steward, Ghaya Grand Hotel Dubai Silver Bhabindra Rai, Kitchen Helper, First Central Hotel & Suites, Dubai Hozpitality Excellence:- Hidden Gem of the Year Gold Christopher Sonza, CDP, Dubai International Hotel Silver Antonette Ermino, Commis I, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai Hozpitality Excellence:- Entrepreneur Chef of the Year Gold Nick Alvis & Scott Price, Chef Patron, folly by Nick & Scott Dubai Silver Clive Pereira, Head Chef, West 14th, Dukes Dubai Hotel Hozpitality Excellence:- Rising Star Chef of the Year Gold Rabeh Amir, Chef De Cuisine, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek Silver Faranak Shefiei, Faranak's Kitchen Dubai Hozpitality Excellence:- Lifetime Achievement Award Michael Kitts, Director of Culinary Arts, Emirates Academy of Hozpitality Gold Management Silver Samantha Kumara, Kitchen Artist, Gloria Hotel Dubai JUDGES CHOICE AWARDS Judges Choice Award:- Chef Supporter of the Year - Individual Gold Michael Wunsch, MD, Barakat Quality Plus Judges Choice Award:- Culinary Partner of the Year - Company Gold US Meat Export Federation Judges Choice Award:- Food Supplier of the Year Gold Barakat Fruits and Vegetables Judges Choice Award:- Non Food Supplier of the Year Gold Ginox Swiss Kitchens Judges Choice Award:- Business Partner of the Year Gold Samer Abou Daher, Food Service Manager, Arla Foods Judges Choice Award:- Chef De Cuisine of the Year Gold Naruemol Poolkan, Chef De Cuisine, Dusit Thani Dubai Judges Choice Award:- Young Chef Supporter of the Year Gold Roger Frei, Nestle Professional Judges Choice Award:- Chef Guild Supporter of the Year Gold Jagdish Menon, CEO, Magenta - Mitras International Trading LLC Judges Choice Award:- Food Manufacturer of the Year Gold Delta Food Industries Judges Choice Award:- Chef Entrepreneur of the Year Gold Chef Gary Rhodes Judges Choice Award:- Celebrity Chef of the Year Gold Chef Atul Kochhar Judges Choice Award:- Sous Chef of the Year Gold Tavish Umesh Bhasim, Sous Chef, Five Palm Jumeirah

We would like to congratulate the finalists on their success so far and wish them all the best in their careers," Said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group.

SOURCE Hozpitality Group