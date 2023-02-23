Over 120+ Full Sail University Graduates Credited on 27 Oscar®-Nominated Projects at the 95th Annual Academy Awards®

WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University, an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies, is proud to announce that 121 Full Sail graduates are credited on 27 nominated projects across 20 categories at the 95th Academy Awards. The 2023 Oscars® ceremony will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, March 12, 2023, and will be televised on ABC. This year, the event will be hosted by television host, comedian, writer, and producer, Jimmy Kimmel.

Full Sail alumni have contributed to films and projects nominated across 20 categories at this year's awards including Animated Feature Film, Film Editing, Best International Feature Film (Foreign Language Film), Music (Original Song), Best Picture, Production Design, Sound, Visual Effects, Writing (Original Screenplay), and more.

"The talents of our Full Sail alumni can be found throughout the film industry, and the creative impact they have made on this year's Oscar®-nominated projects are a testimony to the skill and prowess they each possess," said Jay Noble, Vice President of Alumni at Full Sail University. "We extend our sincere congratulations to each one of these hard-working individuals. Our university community will be cheering them on during the ceremony on March 12, and always!"

Full Sail graduate credits can be found across Oscar®-nominated projects including:

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Argentina , 1985

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Blonde

Causeway

Elvis

Empire of Light

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Navalny

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Tár

Tell It Like a Woman – Applause

The Batman

The Fabelmans

The Sea Beast

The Whale

Top Gun: Maverick

Turning Red

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its over 40-year history, including most recently being featured on the 2021 "Top 50 Film Schools and Instructors from Around the World" list by Variety Magazine, named a 2022 "Top Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, and previously recognized as the "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 91,022+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.

