Over 2,600 Chipotle Crew Members Receive New Quarterly Bonus

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today that over 2,600 employees across 135 restaurants qualified to earn up to an extra week of pay as a result of its newly announced crew bonus program. If restaurant teams meet certain criteria such as predetermined sales as well as cashflow and throughput goals every quarter, they'll have the opportunity to earn up to an extra month's pay each year. The bonus, calculated as an individual's average weekly pay per quarter, is one of the many ways that Chipotle continues to invest in its people.

Chipotle, named America's favorite Mexican brand in a recent Market Force information study, remains steadfast in its talent retention efforts in order to create a strong brand affinity that translates into a great customer experience. Because of these efforts, Chipotle is seeing that its employee value proposition of cultivating a better world is resonating. Over the past year, the company has seen a decrease in turnover at the manager and crew level. Retaining more crew members means that guests are receiving a more positive and consistent experience in Chipotle restaurants. Additionally, the company is seeing an improvement in throughput, aided by training, focus, and providing its teams with an easy-to-use dashboard that allows for greater visibility on the restaurant's performance.

"We are strategically investing in our people by giving all employees the opportunity to earn a performance bonus and it's paying off," said Marissa Andrada, Chief People Officer of Chipotle. "It's exciting to see how many locations qualified and the high level of engagement from our restaurant teams."

"Our team works hard every single day. From mashing avocados to servicing the line, everyone is focused on working together to provide the best possible guest experience," said Angel Zuniga, General Manager, Bristol Center Chipotle in Santa Ana, California. "The all-crew bonus reinforced the sense of pride and passion for what we do and how we do it."

All hourly restaurant employees who have been employed for the full quarter are eligible to participate in the new quarterly bonus program. This new quarterly bonus program is in addition to the existing annual crew bonus that is available for employees based on tenure and a minimum of one year of service. Chipotle crew members also receive a number of other competitive benefits including paid meal breaks (complete with a free Chipotle meal per shift, guac included!), free English as a second language and GED classes for employees and family members, 100% tuition reimbursement up to $5,250 a year, as well as available dental, vision and medical insurance.

