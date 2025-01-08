Over 20 smart home brands premiere at iMpact Connect Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the most exciting new product innovations coming to Las Vegas this year are at a smart home product showcase event, iMpact Connect.

Hosted by iMpact , an international communications and consulting firm, iMpact Connect was designed to introduce international smart home and consumer electronics brands in a space that's more conducive to demonstrations and conversations with media and partners. Instead of a packed conference room or exhibition booth, the products, from robotic lawnmowers to smart home office furniture are displayed in a more natural home environment.

Over 20 brands are showcasing their newest products at iMpact Connect from Jan 6-10, 2025, but the highlight was the opening media day, featuring reporters and analysts from dozens of tech outlets on hand to view the latest innovations up close.

Outdoor-related products made a strong showing at iMpact Connect. Outside on the lawn, AIRSEEKERS is debuting their Tron robotic lawn mower that seeks to set a new industry standard. CoolFly is showcasing their newest HIXX bird feeder with camera and app that connects with all the major smart birdfeeder brands and features robust content and community features to help birders get the most out of hobby. And Bluetti is launching innovative power station products including a hiking backpack, the Handsfree, that doubles as an equipment charger, and a portable power station, the SwapSolar that's also a portable cooler and ice machine.

Speediance is showcasing their Gym Monster 2, an AI-powered high tech home gym. A revolutionary robot dog companion from HENGBOT named Sirius combined exceptional fluidity, mimicking the agility and grace of a real puppy.

In the house setting, Vividstorm had the space to display their stunning S-PRO Plus floor rising projector screen, which could be enjoyed while sitting in a precision designed ergonomic desk chair from TopJob ,including the debut of the innovative BOBA Chair.

CUKTECH displayed their wide range of hand-held yet powerful portable power banks housed in sleek design. While pexar , from photography memory solutions brand Lexar, lit up the house with its range of dynamic digital picture frames.

Chris Pereira, Founder and CEO of iMpact, noted: "Our mission at iMpact is to build global trust and connection. The brands at iMpact Connect this year bring unique innovations that have great market potential in the US and beyond. iMpact Connect is one of the first major public showings for some of these brands, and we're confident that there's going to be great interest for many of them in 2025."

