Over 200 Dogs and Puppies Rescued from Suspected Dogfighting Operation Spanning Dozens of Properties in Northeast Texas

The multi-agency effort — including Dallas Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Dallas Animal Services, the ASPCA, Operation Kindness Humane Society, and Garland Animal Services — is one of the largest dogfighting seizures in Texas history

DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A multi-agency effort resulted in the rescue of over 200 dogs and puppies from suspected dogfighting cases across more than 20 locations in Northeast Texas on Tuesday, Feb. 10. The joint operation — including Dallas Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Dallas Animal Services, the ASPCA ® (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), Operation Kindness Humane Society, and Garland Animal Services — is one of the largest dogfighting seizures in Texas history.

Following the simultaneous execution of 27 search warrants in Dallas, Ellis, Kaufman, and Smith counties, law enforcement discovered dogs tethered to heavy chains and housed in dilapidated, makeshift kennels, many with scarring that appeared consistent with dogfighting. Dogfighting paraphernalia, including weighted collars, medications, treadmills, and fighting pits were also found across the properties.

The majority of the dogs were transported to an ASPCA recovery center where they will receive forensic veterinary and behavior exams and ongoing sheltering, medical care, and behavioral treatment and enrichment.

"This was an extensive and highly coordinated operation that reflects our commitment to holding offenders accountable and protecting the most vulnerable," said Dallas Police Chief Daniel C. Comeaux. "Dogfighting is a violent felony offense tied to cruelty, illegal gambling, and other serious criminal activity. Thanks to the partnership of multiple agencies, more than 200 dogs are now safe and receiving the care they deserve, and we will continue working with prosecutors to pursue justice in these cases."

"Despite being a felony in every state, dogfighting still occurs all over the country, resulting in the suffering of countless vulnerable animals. The ASPCA is dedicated to putting an end to this horrific cycle of cruelty and bringing its victims to safety," said Teresa Ladner, vice president of ASPCA Criminal Practice & Investigations. "We are deeply grateful to the agencies involved in this complex and multi-faceted rescue operation for pursuing justice for these animals and ensuring they receive the critical care they so urgently need."

"This operation demonstrates the power of true collaboration. We are honored to stand alongside these organizations in this historic effort. Our role in providing veterinary and forensic support reflects our shared commitment to accountability, kindness, and ensuring every animal receives the care they deserve," said Ed Jamison, CEO, Operation Kindness Humane Society.

In addition to providing ongoing care for the majority of the dogs, the ASPCA also assisted with subject matter expertise, operational planning, animal removal and processing, and legal and investigative assistance. Dallas Animal Services assisted with animal handling and transport, Operation Kindness Humane Society assisted with case planning and day-of veterinary and forensic support, and Garland Animal Services assisted with animal removal.

The ASPCA's response efforts have been made possible thanks to the Lewyt Rescue Fund, which was generously established by the Alex and Elisabeth Lewyt Charitable Trust to support the ASPCA's anti-cruelty response efforts.

The ASPCA urges animal lovers to learn more about signs of dogfighting and how to report suspected cruelty by visiting aspca.org/fightcruelty.

ASPCA Footage (Credit/ASPCA)

Video:

https://aspca.box.com/s/lpmsfe1urikzes1lewkyqra9ijpuhefh

https://aspca.app.box.com/file/2132936250861

Photos:

https://aspca.widencollective.com/c/gpbfiav

https://aspca.widencollective.com/dam/externalorderpickup/5b18dd29-deb5-4bd9-9bf4-bf774442588e

SOURCE ASPCA