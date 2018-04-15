Over 200 Top Hospitality Leaders Attended Hozpitality Group's 10th Annual General Manager's Conference in Dubai

Hozpitality Group's 10th Annual GM Conference for CEO's, General Managers, HR Directors and Sales & Marketing heads in UAE, at the Dusit Thani Hotel Dubai on Thursday, 12th April 2018 was a grand success with over 200 top leaders attending the event.

"For this exclusive event we had invited CEO's, General Managers, HR Directors and Sales & Marketing heads of all top hotels, other hospitality companies and Hospitality Press/Media in UAE to come together and network. As usual, we had a great turnout," said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group.

The meeting was useful and fruitful where it touched important key points in the hotel industry, added Mr. Bhatt.

Topics for discussion at the Conference and Speakers were:-

Business Beyond 2020

Panel:-

Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President, Swiss-Belhotel International

Filippo Sona, Director | Head of Hotels MENA, Colliers Int

Wael El Behi, General Manager, First Central Hotel

James Wrenn, Manager/Hotels, Colliers Int.)

Strategic HR- What does your CEO expect from you

Panel:-

Pedro Amengual, Area Manager- HR, Melia Int.

Jennifer Hodsoll, Regional HR Manager- Wyndham Hotels

Mona Alhebsi, HR Director, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Lyn Frederico- HR Director, Dusit Thani Dubai

Vijayan Balachandran, HR Director, Five Palm Jumeirah Dubai

Declining ARR vs Profitability

Panel:-

Jaydeep Anand- COO, Five Palm Jumeirah Dubai

Alessandro Redaelli, VP Operations, Paramount Hotels

Stephen Meredith, GM, Steigenberger Hotel

Filippo Sona, Director | Head of Hotels MENA, Colliers Int

Pierre Sokhon, Group GM, Al Khoory Hotel Group

SOURCE Hozpitality Group