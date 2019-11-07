Over 2500 Fans Participated in the Fun Run Held by MINISO in Indonesia

The number of fans attending the "Fun Run" reached up to 2500, among which about 1400 were female participants, and the number of fans between 26 and 35 years old reached 1000, accounting for the largest proportion of attendees.

Compared with the first campaign, the Fun Run had more participants, larger scale and richer content this time. This campaign was mainly divided into color run and Zumba (fitness dance). In addition, MINISO Indonesia had set up a 180-degree photo area in the field, which attracted a lot of fans.

At the end of the campaign, fans started singing and dancing with the music. The arrival of Indonesian DJ Diskopantera highlighted the event.

As a foreign brand, MINISO has made many attempts in the process of integrating into the Indonesian market and local culture, including this colorful race. In early November, in order to shorten the distance between MINISO and consumers, MINISO Indonesia subsidiary will launch a fan festival with the theme of "LOVE LIFE, LOVE MINISO".

As a household department store advocating life aesthetics, MINISO pursues the product philosophy of "simplicity, nature and high quality" and the brand proposition of "returning to nature and restoring the essence of products". Through three core advantages of excellent product design, high cost performance and comfortable shopping experience, MINISO wins the favor of global consumers and markets.

Till now, MINISO has developed in more than 80 countries and regions. The Indonesian market is one of the most important markets in MINISO's strategy of global development. Founded in the end of 2016, MINISO Indonesia has opened over 170 stores in 60 cities in Indonesia since its first store opened in February 25th, 2017. With rapid expansion, MINISO's high-quality and low-price products are presented to more and more Indonesian consumers.

SOURCE MINISO