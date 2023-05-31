Over 300% ROI for OneLayer Private 5G/LTE Device Security and Management Solution

Utility companies and enterprises in general face certain challenges when operating private cellular networks. Among these challenges are managing cybersecurity effectively, optimizing operations and performance, increasing supply chain speed and efficiency, overcoming the lack of knowledge about cellular networks, and simplifying regulatory compliance. OneLayer addresses these challenges by providing a comprehensive and dedicated solution to help utilities leverage their investments and unlock greater business value from private cellular networks.

The OneLayer Bridge solution has addressed these challenges while delivering a significant 300% return on investment. First, it enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of cybersecurity management, enabling real-time visibility and improving security policy enforcement while reducing operational costs through process automation. Second, it increases the speed and efficiency of the supply chain, facilitating seamless and agile logistics operations. Finally, it simplifies regulatory compliance, ensuring adherence to industry standards and regulations without undue complexity.

"We are thrilled to deliver such exceptional results to our customers," said Joel Silberman, VP Of Sales and Business Development at OneLayer. "Our focus on securing private cellular networks and driving substantial ROI reflects our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that meets the evolving needs of modern enterprises."

In building this calculator, One Layer drew upon valuable insights from WWT, Anterix, Nokia and Burns&McDonnell.

Visit OneLayer's booth to test the ROI tool at 2023 UTC Telecom & Technology Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida from June 5-9.

For more information about OneLayer's ROI tool, please visit https://onelayer.com/.

About OneLayer:

OneLayer brings complete visibility and threat prevention to IoT and other devices connected to a private LTE & 5G network so any activity can be tracked and policies put in place to secure the environment.

With OneLayer's solution, you'll gain full asset management capabilities, get operational intelligence, and protect against cellular breaches through zero-trust segmentation.

OneLayer is dedicated to the private cellular networks' security domain. It enables enterprises to treat the new cellular network as another enterprise network without the need to be cellular experts.

