Over 350,000 Attendees Come Together to Join QNET's Largest V-Convention to Date

Aptly themed "Renew, Revive, Reborn," this year's convention was planned with a singular goal: to bring together QNET's community of distributors and customers to rise against all odds and achieve their dreams.

The V-Convention Connect was designed to create an immersive and enjoyable experience that rivalled an in-person convention. Prior to commencement of the event, the official V-Convention website featured a virtual space where one could freely "visit" the various booths and browse QNET's host of lifestyle, wellness, and luxury products.

The virtual 3-day event featured training programmes by top distributors and leadership professionals, information sessions about the direct selling industry, virtual product training sessions, new product launches and a showcase of QNET's history, partnerships and sponsorships.

Some of the highlights included:

A virtual celebration of the 150 th Anniversary of the Bernhard H. Mayer brand, the supplier of QNET's luxury watches and jewellery. This included an announcement about the upcoming limited edition 150 th anniversary collection featuring two stunning Swiss-Made timepieces in Stainless Steel and Rose Gold .

Anniversary of the QNET's luxury watches and jewellery. This included an announcement about the upcoming limited edition 150 anniversary collection featuring two stunning Swiss-Made timepieces in Stainless Steel and . The introduction of Banago , an online marketplace featuring products from QNET and a variety of vendors set to go live in the second quarter of 2021 in the Middle East .

, an online marketplace featuring products from QNET and a variety of vendors set to go live in the second quarter of 2021 in the . The launch of the next generation of QNET's iconic wellness product , the Amezcua Chi Pendant 4.

, the Amezcua Chi Pendant 4. A segment dedicated to showcasing QNET's social impact in communities worldwide through RYTHM Foundation.

Chief Executive Officer of QNET, Ms Malou Caluza, remarks upon the success of this year's convention, "This is the new normal! After the success of last year's virtual convention, we were a lot more confident this year about the impact we can make. We realised that even after the world opens up and physical events can be held safely, we must continue to arrange virtual events such as this as it allows us to reach a much broader audience from so many more countries. For participants with limited resources who want to be part of such events to learn and be inspired, the VCC is a real blessing as they do not have to worry about travel arrangements, visas, hotel costs, and other logistics.

2020 was a tough year for everyone and we wanted this year's V-Convention Connect to reignite dreams and fuel the passion of our community. Seeing the positive reactions and stories our distributors shared on social media throughout the event made all the hard work and preparation worth it."

QNET won an Honorable Mention at the 2020 MarCom Awards in the Digital Media (Instagram) Category for last year's VCC official hashtag, #VCC2020. The success of the last VCC was also featured in numerous online and print publications, such as Yahoo! News and Direct Selling News .

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce based direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. QNET's grass-roots business model fueled by the power of e-commerce has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide.

QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries and is also a part of the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore among others.

QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

For more information, please visit QNET's website at www.qnet.net

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Qnet

