Centinel Spine® to Sponsor Major Worldwide Live Webinar Symposium on Cervical Disc Arthroplasty

This live webinar symposium is open to all spine surgeons worldwide and led by an internationally esteemed group of total disc replacement (TDR) experts.

The event will be broadcast from Sydney, Australia and held prior to the opening of the 2024 Spine Society of Australia meeting. A webinar link will allow surgeons worldwide to join for the live presentations, beginning on April 3, 2024 at 8:00am AEDT ( April 2, 2024 at 5:00pm EDT U.S.).

This symposium is supported by Centinel Spine's global medical education program and is focused on the current state of TDR options for patients with chronic cervical disc disease.

The symposium will utilize lectures, case reviews, and discussion to cover the evolution and future of cervical TDR and include a review of Centinel Spine's cervical TDR technology platform of different devices that allow surgeons to select the ideal implant to match the needs of the patient.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC ("the Company"), the leading global medical device company focused exclusively on treating cervical and lumbar spinal disease with the most complete and clinically-proven total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world (prodisc®), today announced that it will sponsor an upcoming major worldwide live webinar symposium on the current state of TDR options for patients with chronic cervical disc disease. The event will be broadcast as an online live-stream from Sydney, Australia on April 3, 2024 (April 2, 2024 in the Western Hemisphere) and held prior to the 2024 Spine Society of Australia 35th Annual Scientific Meeting being held in Sydney between April 5 and April 7.

Cervical Disc Arthroplasty Symposium

Participants attending the virtual symposium will be exposed to lectures, case reviews, and discussion under the leadership of course co-directors Professor Matthew Scott-Young, MD of Gold Coast Spine (Australia) and Scott Blumenthal, MD of the Center for Disc Replacement, Texas Back Institute (U.S.). Additionally, speaking at the symposium will be an internationally-esteemed group of TDR experts, including: Prof. Dr. Rudolf Bertagnoli (Germany); Dr. Dom Coric (U.S.); Dr. Richard Guyer (U.S.); Dr. Dennis Hey (Singapore); Dr. Todd Lanman (U.S.); Dr. Thierry Marnay (France); PD Dr. Christoph Mehren (Germany); Antonio Valdevit, PhD (U.S.); and Dr. Jack Zigler (U.S.).

To those considering attending the course, co-director Professor Matthew Scott-Young, MD describes the event as follows:

"Embark on a journey of innovation and expertise as we explore the forefront of cervical spine arthroplasty. In the heart of Sydney, join world-renowned experts as they unveil the latest advancements and share invaluable insights into current concepts. Sponsored by Centinel Spine, this event promises to ignite inspiration and transform the landscape of spine surgery."

The symposium is open to all spine surgeons worldwide and will include a review of Centinel Spine's clinically-proven prodisc technology platform of different cervical TDR devices that allow surgeons to select the ideal device to match the needs of the patient.

Summing up, course co-director Dr. Scott Blumenthal notes, "I strongly encourage any surgeon interested in cervical total disc arthroplasty to attend this symposium. We have assembled a comprehensive day of lectures from many of the leading global experts in the field. You can't get this anywhere else!"

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is the leading global medical device company exclusively focused on addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease with prodisc®, the most complete total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world.

The Company's prodisc technology is the most studied and clinically-proven TDR system across the globe, validated by over 540 published papers and more than 250,000 implantations. Centinel Spine's prodisc is the only TDR technology with multiple motion-preserving anatomic solutions, allowing the surgeon to Match-the-Disc™ to each patient's anatomy for both cervical and lumbar total disc replacement.

