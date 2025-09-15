Over 65 Full Sail University Graduates Contribute to Winning Projects at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

Full Sail alum, James Miller, wins a Primetime Emmy of his very own

WINTER PARK, Fla., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University, is excited to share that 69 of its graduates were credited on 46 winning projects across 69 categories at the 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards Show. The annual ceremony, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, was held on Sunday, September 14, 2025, and broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Full Sail University celebrated the successes of its alumni alongside the world, including its graduate, James Miller, who received an Emmy Award of his very own in the category "Outstanding Sound Editing for A Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)" for his work on The Last of Us episode titled "Through the Valley."

"Each year, we gather to celebrate our alumni who have contributed to projects that have shaped our culture," said Jay Noble, Vice President of Alumni at Full Sail University. "Congratulations to our graduates who have contributed to Emmy winning projects, the work you put in daily can be felt in the delivered works of art."

This year, alumni were credited on winning projects including The Pitt on HBO Max, Andor on Disney+, Bridgerton on Netflix, and more.

