Over 7,500 Faculty to Convene to Explore Teaching in an AI-enabled World

Course Hero hosts its sixth annual Education Summit -- featuring world-renowned author Priya Parker -- to foster discussions around digital pedagogy, assessment, and student-first learning environments.

REDWOOD CITY, Callif. , June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero, a learning platform that helps more than 150,000 educators to collaborate with their peers and hone teaching strategies for more engaging classrooms, today announced its sixth annual Education Summit. The summit, which will be held virtually on June 29 and 30, 2023, has over 7,500 faculty members registered to attend from more than 129 countries across the globe.

"Today, faculty are on the frontlines of student mental health challenges, advancements in AI and technology are progressing faster than ever, and we're all navigating new campus norms in an increasingly hybrid world," said Sean Michael Morris, Vice President of Academics at Course Hero. "The annual summit elevates expert voices from the classroom -- educators and students alike -- to offer our community of educators practical strategies that ground their work in the success of today's students."

This year, the event features over 25 workshops and faculty-led discussions focused on building learning environments that set students up for success. With the rapid introduction of generative AI to classrooms around the country over the last six months, the program also includes sessions on using AI constructively for teaching, understanding the opportunities and tradeoffs, and preparing students for an AI-enabled workplace. A recent poll from EDUCAUSE showed that the majority of higher education leaders are optimistic about the use of generative AI. AI-focused programming will include student voices, faculty using AI in their classrooms, as well as Edward Tian, founder of GPTZero.

Building on her years of work in conflict resolution, Priya Parker -- author of bestselling book The Art of Gathering-- will kick off the summit in conversation with Course Hero's Chief Brand Officer Harriet Seitler about how educators can create classroom cultures that promote human connection and inclusive learning.

"Now more than ever, it is crucial for faculty members to foster not just diversity, but also equity, and more specifically, digital equity, within our classrooms," said Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz, Associate Professor of English Education at Teachers College, Columbia University. "Inclusive, culturally responsive pedagogy is most effective with empathy and humility at its crux, and this year's summit presents the opportunity for educators across the globe to fine-tune their practices to better serve diverse populations of learners."

Additional speakers at this year's summit include:

Renee Cummings , Professor of Practice in Data Science, University of Virginia

, Professor of Practice in Data Science, Michael Horn , Adjunct Lecturer, Speaker, Author, Harvard Graduate School of Education

, Adjunct Lecturer, Speaker, Author, Bridget Turner Kelly , Associate Professor and Graduate Program Director of the Higher Education, Student Affairs, and International Education Policy Program, University of Maryland

, Associate Professor and Graduate Program Director of the Higher Education, Student Affairs, and International Education Policy Program, Stephen M. Kosslyn , Chief Academic Officer at Foundry College

, Chief Academic Officer at Foundry College Bailey Sanchez , Policy Counsel on the Youth & Education Team, The Future of Privacy Forum

, Policy Counsel on the Youth & Education Team, The Future of Privacy Forum Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz , Associate Professor of English Education at Teachers College, Columbia University

, Associate Professor of English Education at Stephanie Speicher , Associate Professor at Weber State University

, Associate Professor at Shanina Sanders Johnson , Associate Professor of Organic Chemistry at Spelman College

About Course Hero

Course Hero is on a mission to help students graduate confident and prepared. The online learning platform now offers more than 100 million course-specific study resources created by and for students and educators, as well as 24/7 tutor help. More than 150,000 faculty across the U.S. and Canada use Course Hero to share their resources with the community, collaborate with other faculty, and hone new strategies for instruction. Every day, students, educators, and tutors on Course Hero help more than 30 million students make every study hour count.

