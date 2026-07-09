Over 75% of World Cup Viewers Plan Watch Parties. Celebrity Event Planner Says the Best Ones Feel More Like International Street Festivals Than Living Rooms

Marley Majcher of The Party Goddess! shares five creative ways to transform an ordinary World Cup watch party into an unforgettable global experience.

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2026 FIFA World Cup heads toward its championship match on July 19, millions of fans are gathering in homes, restaurants, bars, and backyards to cheer on the world's biggest sporting event. According to new research from NIQ, more than 75% of World Cup viewers plan to host or attend watch parties, including 76% of U.S. viewers and 80% of Canadian viewers, making the tournament one of the year's biggest entertaining occasions.

For nationally recognized celebrity event planner and entertaining expert Marley Majcher, founder of The Party Goddess!, that's proof that people aren't just watching soccer—they're looking for an experience.

The Party Goddess! shares 5 creative ways to transform a basic World Cup party into an unforgettable global experience. Post this

"The best World Cup parties feel less like a living room and more like an international street festival," says Majcher. "This is not the time to throw some chips in a bowl, put soccer balls everywhere, and call it a theme. The World Cup is global, emotional, colorful, and wildly social. Your party should feel the same way."

Majcher says the secret is simple:

"Design destinations, not decorations."

Instead of relying on generic sports décor, she recommends creating immersive moments inspired by the cultures, flavors, music, and traditions that make the World Cup unlike any other sporting event.

Her favorite ways to elevate a World Cup watch party include:

1. Turn Your Backyard Into an International Street Festival.

Create country-inspired destinations throughout your party—a French café corner, an Italian lemon grove with striped linens, a Brazilian tropical lounge, or a festive Mexican plaza. Guests should feel like they've traveled the world without ever leaving your backyard.

2. Build an "Around the World Snack Stadium."

Create a dramatic stadium-inspired centerpiece filled with elevated bites celebrating football-loving cultures from around the globe—Brazilian pão de queijo, Argentinian empanadas, Japanese katsu sliders, Mexican street corn cups, Italian antipasti, Spanish tapas, and more.

3. Let Every Cocktail Tell a Story.

Offer signature cocktails and sophisticated mocktails inspired by countries around the world—from Brazilian caipirinhas and Italian limoncello spritzes to French 75s and colorful "Fan Fuel Stations" for every age.

4. Make Guests Part of the Action.

Prediction cards, World Cup passports, halftime competitions, slow-motion goal challenges, and interactive food stations keep guests engaged before kickoff, during halftime, and long after the final whistle.

5. Elevate Stadium Food.

Replace predictable game-day snacks with elevated presentations of stadium favorites—truffle popcorn, gourmet sliders, loaded fries in paper cones, artisan pretzels, miniature desserts, and beautifully styled charcuterie that guests will photograph before they eat.

"Luxury isn't about spending the most money," says Majcher. "It's about creating moments people remember. If guests leave saying, 'I've never seen anything like that', you know you crushed it."

Although only two teams will play in the championship match, Majcher says the celebration should honor the international spirit of the tournament itself.

"The World Cup already gives you the drama. Your job is to give people the atmosphere."

ABOUT MARLEY MAJCHER

Known as The Party Goddess!, Marley Majcher is a nationally recognized celebrity event planner, international best-selling author, entrepreneur, speaker, inventor, and entertaining expert. She has produced extraordinary celebrations for celebrities, Fortune 500 companies, luxury brands, and high-profile private clients and regularly provides lifestyle, entertaining, hospitality, and business commentary for television, radio, print, podcasts, and digital media outlets.

BOOK MARLEY FOR:

World Cup entertaining trends

Summer entertaining ideas

Watch party inspiration

Hospitality and hosting trends

Creative food presentation

Luxury entertaining

Party planning hacks

Celebrity entertaining

Seasonal lifestyle segments

MEDIA CONTACT

Diane White

Publicist for Marley Majcher, The Party Goddess!

918-770-3905

[email protected]

To schedule interviews, television appearances, podcasts, or request expert commentary, please contact Diane White.

https://thepartygoddess.com/

Instagram: @ThePartyGoddess

SOURCE The Party Goddess!