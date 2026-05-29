Pet Parents Are Throwing More Stylish Parties Than Ever -- And Yes, There Are Barkuterie Boards

The Party Goddess! & Marcy's Pet Kitchen Launch Free "Stylish Pet Party Playbook" for National Pet Appreciation Week

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget basic dog bowls and generic chew toys. Pet parties have officially entered their luxury era.

According to the American Pet Products Association, Americans are projected to spend over $165 billion on pets this year alone, with luxury pet experiences and pet-focused lifestyle content continuing to surge across Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, and YouTube.

Celebrity event planner Marley Majcher, founder of The Party Goddess!, has teamed up with Marcy's Pet Kitchen founder, Marcy Pellegrino to launch The Stylish Pet Party Playbook, a free downloadable guide packed with elevated, Instagram-worthy ideas for celebrating pets during National Pet Appreciation Week, June 7–13.

The guide features:

Barkuterie boards

Doggy mocktails ("Yappy Hour")

Pet-safe party décor

Doggy Olympics

Matching "Pawjama Party" movie nights

…and plenty of stylish, tongue-in-cheek inspiration for modern pet parents.

"People are absolutely entertaining around their pets now," said Marley Majcher, internationally recognized event planner and founder of The Party Goddess! "We wanted to create something that felt elevated, hilarious, visually beautiful, and actually doable — whether someone is throwing a full dog birthday party or simply spoiling their pet for the weekend."

The free guide blends Majcher's luxury entertaining expertise with Marcy's Pet Kitchen's focus on healthy, all-natural treats and wellness education.

"We wanted to show people that celebrating pets can still be purposeful and pet-safe," said Marcy of Marcy's Pet Kitchen. "There's a way to make things stylish while also being mindful about wholesome ingredients, hydration, enrichment, and what's actually healthy for our lovable animals."

The downloadable guide includes:

pet-safe food recommendations

entertaining ideas for both pets and humans

social-media-friendly styling tips

hydration suggestions

décor inspiration

interactive games and activities

cozy movie-night concepts for pets and owners alike

This free comprehensive guide taps into the rapidly growing pet lifestyle market, where pet owners increasingly treat animals as part of the family — including social gatherings, travel, home design, and entertaining.

The guide's playful ideas — including barkuterie boards, pet mocktails, matching pajamas, and luxury pet lounges — are intentionally designed to be both media-friendly and highly shareable online.

The free guide, The Stylish Pet Party Playbook: 5 Elevated Ideas for an Instagram-Worthy Celebration, is now available for download.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE GUIDE HERE

FOLLOW:

Instagram:

@ThePartyGoddess

@MarcysPetKitchen

MEDIA CONTACT:

Diane White - Diane White PR

Diane@DianeWhitePR * (918) 770-3905

SOURCE The Party Goddess!