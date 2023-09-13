Over 750 Walk Participants Raise $270,000 to Break Records at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Walk on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City

News provided by

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

13 Sep, 2023, 11:36 ET

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Team Members Lead in Fundraising and Number of Walkers

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 750 walkers took to the Boardwalk in Atlantic City Saturday to raise more than $270,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's "Out of the Darkness Community Walk."

Team members from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City led the walk and broke records for the number of walkers and the amount of money raised.  Hard Rock Atlantic City's fundraising team is the top performing team in New Jersey and with the support of the local community partners, helped to make the Atlantic-Cape walk the top walk in the state.

Continue Reading
Team Members from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and local community partners lead the walk on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City as part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Atlantic-Cape Out of the Darkness Walk. (Photos courtesy Hard Rock Atlantic City)
Team Members from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and local community partners lead the walk on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City as part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Atlantic-Cape Out of the Darkness Walk. (Photos courtesy Hard Rock Atlantic City)
Hard Rock Atlantic City General Manager welcomes 750 participants prior to the walk. (Photos courtesy Hard Rock Atlantic City)
Hard Rock Atlantic City General Manager welcomes 750 participants prior to the walk. (Photos courtesy Hard Rock Atlantic City)

The record-setting amount of funds raised included a $50,000 contribution at the Machine Gun Kelly concert at Hard Rock Atlantic City.  Hard Rock Hotels are planning an additional $25,000 contribution to the American Society for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) as part of Hard Rock's sponsorship of the Audacy "We Can Survive" concert, set for Oct. 14 in Newark, NJ.

"I'm so proud of the many Hard Rock Atlantic City team members, along with our impressive community partners, who rallied behind this very important cause this year to make a statement and raise awareness for mental health and wellness.  Together, we raised the highest amount of donations in the state, which will make a tremendous impact to help educate people and reduce the stigma associated with mental health and suicide," said Hard Rock General Manager Michael Sampson.  "World Suicide Prevention Day was marked on the same weekend as our walk, amplifying our message that Suicide is Preventable."  

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is a voluntary health organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death. AFSP is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss.  AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health by engaging in the following core strategies: Funding scientific research; Educating the public about mental health and suicide prevention; Advocating for public policies in mental health and suicide prevention; and Supporting survivors of suicide loss and those affected by suicide.

"We are honored and grateful to partner with Hard Rock in the fight to prevent suicide," said Mike Lamma, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for AFSP.  "Through Hard Rock's leadership, we have been able to engage the communities of Atlantic and Cape Counties to raise awareness, bring comfort to those who have lost someone to suicide and to raise funds for suicide prevention."

If you would like to support the AFSP Walk and the team of walkers,  please click here.

Media Contacts:
Sharon Pearce, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
(609) 449-5078
[email protected] 

Gary Bitner, Bitner Group
(954) 849-9201
[email protected]

SOURCE Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Also from this source

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Reinforcing Its Commitment to Guests and Team Members, and Announces $100,000 Donation to Five Community Organizations

Members of the Band Chicago, With Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City President George Goldhoff, Present a $10,000 Contribution to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.