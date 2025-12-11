Over 80% of Hourly Workers Worry About Paying Bills, Survey Finds

A survey of 2,300+ hourly workers reveals rising financial pressure, with 6 in 10 reporting they've skipped meals to cover other expenses

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch , the leading workforce payments platform, has released its seventh annual Branch Report, offering a closer look at how today's hourly workers are navigating financial pressure and evolving workplace expectations.

The 2025 survey of more than 2,300 hourly workers conducted by Branch reveals that many workers are facing difficult financial decisions: 6 in 10 have skipped meals in the past year, and close to half have delayed payments on essential expenses including utilities, rent, and medical bills. Over 80% worry about their ability to pay bills on time, underscoring the importance of faster payments—85% of hourly workers say early access to earned wages is helpful.

"Behind the headlines about staffing challenges and labor shortages are millions of workers doing their best to stay financially stable," said Branch founder and CEO Atif Siddiqi. "This data highlights how important it is to offer tools that make everyday financial decisions easier, including faster, more flexible access to earnings."

The survey also explored how hourly workers view the growing presence of AI in the workplace. Most say they haven't encountered AI tools on the job (68%) or are unsure whether they have (14%). Looking ahead, expectations remain mixed: across all industries, 28% of hourly workers believe AI may take away opportunities, 8% believe it could create better ones, and 43% are unsure how AI will affect their future job prospects.

Key Findings:

Financial Strain & Food Insecurity

81% of hourly workers worry about their ability to pay bills on time

Almost half (48%) experience ongoing financial anxiety, saying they "always" or "often" worry about paying essential bills

52% say their pay varies significantly week to week, making budgeting challenging

61% have skipped meals in the past year to cover other expenses

41% have fallen behind on utilities or loan payments, 32% have delayed rent or mortgage payments, and 30% say medical bills or prescriptions have gone unpaid

Early Pay Options Are Essential

85% of hourly workers find early access to earned wages helpful

Nearly two-thirds (63%) prefer their pay at least weekly or to have early access over the formal pay cycle

77% have less than $500 in emergency savings, highlighting the need for flexible financial tools and support

Tipping Culture in Focus

Tips make up at least a quarter of income for 6 in 10 tipped workers

37% of workers in tipped industries say half or more of their income comes from tips

25% say customers don't tip enough, and 79% say they sometimes feel slighted

64% would prefer higher base pay and less reliance on tips

Job Hugging in a Shaky Economy

43% of hourly workers say the current economy has changed their job-hunting plans

A quarter of workers who intended to job-hunt are now opting to stay put

1 in 4 workers juggle two or more jobs to make ends meet

Understaffing is a Problem

72% say their workplace is understaffed at least some of the time

Among those working understaffed shifts: 93% report increased stress or burnout 70% say they face more pressure from customers 56% report fewer breaks or rest periods 49% say they are forced into longer or mandatory shifts 31% cite serious safety concerns



What Matters Most to Hourly Workers

Different generations value different things at work — the data shows clear shifts by age group:

Gen Z : Flexible scheduling comes first (44%)

Millennials: Paid time off ranks highest (49%)

Gen X: Health insurance and benefits top the list (47%)

Baby Boomers: Like Gen Z, flexible scheduling is most important (59%)

Across all ages, workers share several priorities that influence whether they stay or switch jobs.

Top reasons for staying in a job: Compensation/pay – 65% Work-life balance – 62% Job stability – 57%



Top motivators to switch jobs: Higher pay – 92% Option to work from home – 31% Health benefits – 29% Guaranteed hours – 28%



Top 5 job benefits valued most: Paid time off – 44% Flexible scheduling – 43% Health insurance – 39% Job security/stability – 34% Retirement savings – 26%



Mixed Expectations About the Role of AI at Work

AI adoption in hourly workplaces is still in early stages, and most workers are uncertain about how it will shape their jobs. Nearly 7 in 10 hourly workers (68%) say their employer hasn't introduced any AI tools, and another 14% aren't sure if they have.

Among the workers who have encountered AI on the job, the impact varies:

39% say AI has made their job easier

17% say it has made their job harder

44% say they haven't noticed much difference

For more findings or to download a copy of the report, visit: https://www.branchapp.com/resources/branch-report-2025.

Methodology

The survey was conducted in November 2025 and reflects responses from 2,300 hourly workers across industries including retail, hospitality, food service, healthcare, and logistics. Respondents include both tipped and non-tipped workers and represent a range of ages, geographies, and workplace sizes.

