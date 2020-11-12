Over a Decade and Counting: Rodan + Fields' Timeless Approach to Skincare

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodan + Fields' revolutionary skincare philosophy, Multi-Med Therapy, is a dermatology-inspired regimen system created by Rodan + Fields founders and Stanford-trained dermatologists, Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields. Multi-Med Therapy has been at the core of Rodan + Fields skincare for over a decade and its philosophy is simply the right ingredients, in the right formulations, applied in the right order. The result of this innovative approach to skincare has given millions of consumers visibly improved, healthy-looking skin and the confidence that comes with it.

Today, savvy consumers discover and learn about skincare and ingredients through social media and influencers; often shopping for products based on buzzworthy terms. As a result, they are often left with miscellaneous items that are not designed to work together.

In a research study Rodan + Fields conducted, approximately 90% of dermatologists acknowledged the importance of order application in skincare, believing it can help with absorption and make products more effective. With Multi-Med Therapy, each ingredient is carefully chosen to be the right quantity and quality to enhance the impact of the other ingredients within the formula, and each formula in a Regimen prepares the skin for the next step, so you get optimal benefits from every product you apply.

"We see skincare like an orchestra: the magic happens when all the players perform in unison. You could gather the most talented musicians in the world together on one stage, but if their instruments aren't all tuned to play the same piece of music, it's just going to be a clash of noise," says Dr. Katie Rodan.

From multi-step beauty to all-in-one spot treatments, skincare trends tend to lack a simplified, comprehensive approach based on dermatological expertise. Skin is not one-dimensional, and the origin of all skin concerns is complicated. It takes a chain of events happening to trigger a visible problem, which is why no one ingredient or no one product can magically fix everything. Each contributing factor needs to be targeted, and the products must all work in synergy to bring the problem under control—without irritating or drying out skin in the process.

"Everyone is dealing with some kind of complexion hurdle, and as dermatologists, Katie and I know that it's never just one thing causing the problem that you see. There's a multitude of issues going on beneath the surface that need to be addressed in order to take hold of the problem and create noticeable changes in your skin," explains Dr. Kathy Fields.

Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields use their real-world experience working with patients as well as expertise from their team of in-house scientists to drive product development. Each Rodan + Fields Regimen targets a specific, common skincare concern such as signs of dark spots and discoloration, fine lines and wrinkles, dullness, acne, and sensitivity. Every Rodan + Fields formula is built from the ground up, using the most technologically advanced and clinically-demonstrated ingredients. Recently, Rodan + Fields revamped their core Regimen collection with Multi-Med Therapy as the guiding principle to reflect the latest technology advances and produce even greater results.

Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields started Rodan + Fields nearly two decades ago and their Multi-Med Therapy philosophy remains at the heart of the brand as they continue to deliver on their mission of giving people the best skin of their lives.

About Rodan + Fields

Rodan + Fields was launched in 2002 and founded by dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields with the mission of giving consumers the best skin of their lives. The brand is a result of the Doctors' belief that healthy skin empowers people to feel confident. Born in the digital era and designed to directly reach consumers where they live and shop via mobile and social networks, Rodan + Fields disrupted the industry with its regimen-based skincare and powerful Independent Consultant community. Products are available through Independent Consultants or on the Rodan + Fields website at rodanandfields.com.

