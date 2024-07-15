Rodan + Fields Announces New Path to Growth

Company will expand reach of its dermatology-created products with a modernized approach to its people centered business model

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodan + Fields ("R+F" or "the Company")—a brand known for delivering proven results in skincare and haircare through science-backed, dermatologist-created products—today announced a simplified business model to unlock growth and reach new customers.

Starting September 1, the Company will move away from the multi-level direct selling model to streamline the customer and Consultant experience. This new model, which will be supported by a broader array of marketing and advertising across traditional channels and social media to complement Consultants' advocacy, will better position R+F to meet customers where they are discovering and buying beauty products.

When the new model takes effect on September 1:

Consultants will begin participating in the new Affiliate program, which will only be available for existing R+F Consultants.

Under the new Affiliate program, existing R+F Consultants who continue to sell R+F products will receive increased commissions on customer sales and product discounts, resulting in over 90% of current R+F Consultants having a higher earning potential based on their current sales performance.

Recruitment and commissions Consultants receive through product sales by those they have recruited will no longer be a component of R+F's model, resulting in a simplified Consultant experience.

Customers will find it easier to browse, discover, and engage with the R+F brand across its digital channels, and continue to benefit from the incredible passion and knowledge of the R+F Consultant base.

"Since day one, our brand has been focused on giving people the proven results they desire in skincare and haircare through science-backed, dermatologist-created products," said Dimitri Haloulos, CEO of R+F. "We are confident these changes will enable us to meaningfully expand the lives we can impact and—importantly—allow us to continue to provide our passionate Consultants with a modern and meaningful earning opportunity."

As part of the evolution of its business model, R+F has also reorganized its corporate structure to support the future needs of the business, which resulted in the elimination of approximately 100 roles. The Company is grateful for the contributions of these individuals and is supporting them with the transition.

About Rodan + Fields:

Rodan + Fields was launched in 2008 and founded by Stanford-trained dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields with the mission of delivering proven results in skincare and haircare through science-backed, dermatologist-created products. Rodan + Fields is the #1 Dermatologist Founded Premium Skincare Brand in North America in 2022Ʌ and the #1 Premium Skincare Regimen Brand in the U.S. for 5 consecutive years, (2018 – 2022)+. Rodan + Fields is proud of its track record of providing confidence to millions through regimen-based skincare and award-winning innovation, and global community of passionate brand advocates. Products are available through R+F Independent Consultants or on the Rodan + Fields website at rodanandfields.com.

