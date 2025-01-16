Over Half of Clinicians Living Paycheck to Paycheck, Driving Demand for Modern Staffing Solutions

Everee's 2025 U.S. Healthcare Staffing Report highlights financial struggles, temporary work trends, and modernizing experiences

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everee , a leading payroll software built for staffing and gig work, and StaffUpApp , a mobile-first staffing platform, today released the 2025 U.S. Healthcare Staffing Report . The report examines clinicians' financial well-being and job satisfaction and the technology trends that are reshaping healthcare staffing.

The survey of 500 clinicians and recruiters found that 62% of clinicians are living paycheck to paycheck. Additionally, 74% feel underpaid, and 72% want to be paid more frequently, reflecting growing dissatisfaction with compensation structures and leading to a higher consideration for temporary work options.

"Healthcare workers are sounding the alarm that traditional pay structures and rigid roles are no longer working," said Brett Barlow, co-founder and CEO of Everee. "Clinicians want faster pay, more flexibility, and technology that meets them where they are. Agencies that embrace these changes won't just attract talent; they'll redefine what it means to care for the people who care for us."

Of the clinicians considering leaving their jobs this year (20%), 67% said they would pursue temporary positions, compared to 55% last year. The top reasons clinicians cited for choosing temporary work include higher pay, flexible scheduling, work-life balance, more frequent pay, and the opportunity to travel.

Demand for Modern, Digital Solutions

As clinicians evaluate temporary staffing agencies, their expectations increasingly reflect the seamless digital experiences they enjoy in other areas of life. The study found that 61% of clinicians would choose an agency offering same-day pay, and 62% prefer managing schedules and timesheets through mobile apps, far surpassing preferences for desktop tools or paper methods.

"Clinicians today expect more from their staffing agencies, and those that prioritize faster pay, efficient time and scheduling tools, and transparent communication are the ones that will stand out," said Bryan Wilson, co-founder and head of product strategy of StaffUpApp. "These elements are no longer optional—they're essential for attracting and retaining top talent in the competitive healthcare field. By embracing these modern approaches, agencies can not only meet clinician expectations but also drive better outcomes for healthcare facilities and patients alike."

The 2025 U.S. Healthcare Staffing Report offers actionable insights for agencies looking to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving industry, including how to incorporate AI into operations such as candidate screening, data analytics, and task automation. To view and download the full report, visit everee.com/healthcare .

