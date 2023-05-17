Over-The-Counter Drug Market size to grow by USD 58.54 billion from 2022 to 2027, Abbott Laboratories and Achelios Therapeutics Inc. emerge as key contributors to market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The over-the-counter drug market size is set to grow by USD 58.54 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to register progress at a CAGR of 6.53%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Over-The-Counter Drug Market 2023-2027

Factors such as new product launches in the global over-the-counter drug market, rising prevalence of diseases and OTC drug use, and favorable regulatory framework for OTC drugs will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The over-the-counter drug market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Over-The-Counter Drug Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The Over-The-Counter Drug is segmented by the following:

Route Of Administration

Oral



Topical



Parenteral



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The market share growth by the oral segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The most practical, economical, and common method of drug administration is oral administration and these drugs are taken orally, either as tablets, capsules, or liquids. The small intestine is normally the major site of drug absorption. The amount of drug absorbed across the intestinal epithelium affects drug bioavailability, which is the most preferred route due to its advantages such as non-invasiveness, patient compliance, and convenience of drug delivery. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Over-The-Counter Drug Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the over-the-counter drug market include Abbott Laboratories, Achelios Therapeutics Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, BioGaia AB, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bukwang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Cipla Ltd., CVS Health Corp., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lupin Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Sanofi SA, and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the over-the-counter drug market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers over-the-counter drugs such as Abocal, Abocran, and Arinac.

The company offers over-the-counter drugs such as Abocal, Abocran, and Arinac. Achelios Therapeutics Inc. - The company offers over-the-counter drugs such as Topofen, Ditogel, and Topregel.

The company offers over-the-counter drugs such as Topofen, Ditogel, and Topregel. AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers over-the-counter drugs namely ZOMIG-ZMT.

The over-the-counter drug market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The new product launches in the global over-the-counter drug market will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the price sensitivity issues associated with OTC drugs will hamper the market growth.

Over-The-Counter Drug Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rising prevalence of diseases and OTC drug use significantly drive the over-the-counter (OTC) drug market growth.

The worldwide prevalence of acute and chronic diseases including cardiovascular, neurological, orthopedic, and respiratory diseases is increasing significantly.

Furthermore, more than 550,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with heart failure each year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 790,000 people in the US have a heart attack each year.

are diagnosed with heart failure each year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 790,000 people in the US have a heart attack each year. Of this, approximately 580,000 have a first heart attack and 210,000 have a recurrent heart attack.

Hence, increasing chronic diseases across the globe will lead to increased demand for OTC drugs, which will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The increasing geriatric population is an emerging trend influencing the over-the-counter drug market growth.

The geriatric population around the world is increasing year by year. And, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2050 it is projected to add about 1.5 billion people over the age of 65.

This number is expected to increase in developing countries such as China , India , Japan , Bangladesh , and South Korea .

, , , , and . Hence, the rising geriatric population is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Price sensitivity issues associated with over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are challenges that may hinder the OTC drug market growth.

Customers are very price sensitive as OTC medicines are viewed as less necessary than prescription drugs, which results in them being more likely to opt for cheaper generic drugs or abandon treatment altogether.

This puts pressure on manufacturers to keep prices low. This negatively impacts profit margins and may limit investment in R&D.

Hence, price sensitivity is having a significant impact on the OTC drug market, limiting its potential for growth and innovation during the forecast period.

Over-The-Counter Drug Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist over-the-counter drug market growth during the forecast period

Estimation of the over-the-counter drug market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the over-the-counter drug market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of over-the-counter drug market vendors

The advanced drug delivery systems market size is expected to increase to USD 91.79 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.41%. This advanced drug delivery systems market research report extensively covers advanced drug delivery systems market segmentation by type (oral, injection and inhalation, transdermal, carrier-based, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The rising chronic diseases are notably driving the advanced drug delivery systems market growth.

The injectable drug delivery devices market size is expected to increase by USD 22.29 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.48%. This injectable drug delivery devices market research report extensively covers market segmentation by type (advanced injectable drug delivery devices and conventional injectable drug delivery devices) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the key drivers supporting the injectable drug delivery devices market growth.

Over-The-Counter Drug Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 58.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Achelios Therapeutics Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, BioGaia AB, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bukwang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Cipla Ltd., CVS Health Corp., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lupin Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Sanofi SA, and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

