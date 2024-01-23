Over-The-Counter Drug Market to Grow by USD 58.54 billion from 2022 to 2027, Abbott Laboratories, Achelios Therapeutics Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, BioGaia AB as Key Market Contributors - 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Over-The-Counter Drug Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. The over-the-counter drug market is estimated to grow by USD 58.54 billion during 2022-2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.53%. The report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Abbott Laboratories, Achelios Therapeutics Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, BioGaia AB, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bukwang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Cipla Ltd., CVS Health Corp., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lupin Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Sanofi SA, and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.. More details on Market size and coverage with Historic and forecast opportunities (2017 to 2027). Download a Free Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Over-The-Counter Drug Market 2023-2027

The Over-The-Counter (OTC) Drug Market is driven by the escalating prevalence of acute and chronic diseases globally. Rising cases of cardiovascular, neurological, orthopedic, and respiratory diseases, often associated with risk factors like diabetes, hypertension, tobacco use, and obesity, increase the demand for effective and convenient treatment options. The surge in chronic diseases propels the widespread use of pharmaceuticals, such as aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen, fostering market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing geriatric population and increasing health care expenses is an emerging trend fueling the growth, while factors including price sensitivity issues hamper the growth, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Over-The-Counter Drug Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 58.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41%



The over-the-counter drug market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

By Route Of Administration,

The Over-The-Counter (OTC) Drug Market witnesses significant growth in the oral segment during the forecast period. Oral administration, involving tablets, capsules, or liquids, is the most practical and common drug delivery method. It offers advantages such as non-invasiveness, patient compliance, and convenient drug delivery, making it the preferred route for drug administration.

Major applications

Market dynamics include pharmaceutical companies, FDA regulations, generic drugs, branded drugs, drug safety, consumer healthcare, retail pharmacies, health supplements, pain relievers, cold and flu remedies, allergy medications, digestive health, and various market trends, reflecting consumer behavior and global market conditions. Regulatory compliance, patent expirations, marketing strategies, healthcare costs, aging population, lifestyle diseases, pediatric OTC drugs, health and wellness trends, product innovation, skin care products, nutraceuticals, and effective supply chain management contribute to the competitive landscape.

