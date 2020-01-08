Overactive Bladder (OAB) Treatment Market Analysis, 2014-2024, by Medication (Oxybutynin, Tolterodine, Tropism, Solifenacin, Mirabegron, Others) and Therapy (BOTOX, SNM Therapy, PTNS Therapy)

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Overactive Bladder (OAB) Treatment Market - Analysis By Medication, By Therapy, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Overactive Bladder Treatment Market was valued at USD 4,978.09 Million in the year 2018.



New emerging technologies and drug development with expanding health expenditure and infrastructure, rising number of elderly people etc. is driving the Overactive Bladder Treatment market. Further, advent of combination therapy, rising drug approval will bolster the overactive bladder treatment market.



In addition, the ongoing developments and advancements of treatments in pharmaceutical industry will create the demand for high-efficient Overactive Bladder Treatment that are likely to boost the growth of Overactive Bladder Treatment market across all over the globe.



By Medication, Oxybutynin has been estimated to propel the market growth globally mainly owing to its cost effectiveness, good efficiency and lower rate of adherence in OAB treatment.



By Therapy, BOTOX Treatment will have high growth rate, due to the fact that BOTOX is more cost-effective, even when performed in the hospital under general anesthesia. However, it can also be performed under local anesthesia. Furthermore, BOTOX is one-step procedure and does not require the implantation of a foreign body. BOTOX Therapy is an acceptable treatment for physicians as well and requires fewer extra skills beyond those necessary for a cystoscopic. Botox is safe, with the only side effect being the temporary need to catheterize in 6% of cases and UTI in 18% of cases.



Based on Therapy, SNM Therapy is expected to propel and have higher growth rate owing to its significantly higher completely dry rates and higher zero pad usage, improvement in frequency/urgency, and causes no change in voiding efficiency. Further, SNM therapy is more holistic than BOTOX Therapy and is a restorative therapy and returns function back to the patient. SNM does carry more complications (about 20%), mostly comprising undesirable stimulation and pain at the implant site.



Companies Profiled: Sanofi S.A., Macleod's pharmaceuticals Ltd., Apotex, Axonics modulation technologies, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Laborie, Pfizer Inc., Allergan, Astellas Pharma Inc.



