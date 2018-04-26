OVERBOARD Original Motion Picture Soundtrack To Be Released Worldwide April 27, 2018

Original Songs by Los Hanky Pankys, Rue Melo x ESCQ & Break Out The Crazy

Including Tracks by Bomba Estéreo & Gente de Zona

News provided by

Sony Music Masterworks

10:04 ET

NEW YORK, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music proudly announces the release of OVERBOARD (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack). The soundtrack for Overboard is a compilation of tracks by numerous musicians and features original music by Los Hanky Pankys, Rue Melo x ESCQ, Gente de Zona and Break Out The Crazy. The soundtrack is available April 27 for download, streaming and on CD.  A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures (MGM) and Pantelion Films presentation of a 3Pas Studios production, Overboard is set for release on May 4.

OVERBOARD (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Available April 27, 2018
OVERBOARD (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Available April 27, 2018

Overboard is a fresh take on the iconic romantic comedy. In a splashy new twist, Overboard focuses on "Leonardo" (Eugenio Derbez), a selfish, spoiled, rich playboy from Mexico's richest family and "Kate" (Anna Faris), a working-class single mom of three hired to clean Leonardo's luxury yacht. After unjustly firing Kate and refusing to pay her, Leonardo falls overboard when partying too hard and wakes up on the Oregon coast with amnesia. Kate shows up at the hospital and, to get payback, convinces Leonardo he is her husband and puts him to work - for the first time in his life. At first miserable and inept, Leonardo slowly settles in. Eventually, he earns the respect of his new "family" and co-workers. But, with Leonardo's billionaire family hot on their trail and the possibility of his memory returning at any moment, will their new family last or will Leonardo finally put the clues together and leave them for good?

The film stars beloved Mexican film and television icon Eugenio Derbez (Instructions Not Included, How to Be A Latin Lover) as Leo, Anna Faris ("Mom," The House Bunny) as Kate and Eva Longoria ("Desperate Housewives") as Theresa.

Filmmakers Rob Greenberg ("How I Met Your Mother") and Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers) teamed up to write and direct based on the 1987 motion picture written by Leslie Dixon. Ben Odell (How to be a Latin Lover) and Derbez produced via their 3Pas Studios.

OVERBOARD (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) tracklist:

  1. Internacionales - Bomba Estéreo
  2. Yo Quiero [Finale Version] - Jacob Forever
  3. Poquito - Rue Melo x ESCQ
  4. Chicken Fight - Los Hanky Pankys
  5. Det var julenissen - Katastrofe
  6. Dámaso - Gerardo Ortiz
  7. Sin Explicación - Régulo Caro
  8. Take Them On - ESCQ
  9. Que Bueno Baila Usted - Beny Moré  
  10. Lejos De Ti - Break Out the Crazy  
  11. La Fiesta No Se Ha Acabado - Gente de Zona
  12. Yo Quiero - Los Hanky Pankys feat. Josh Segarra

Find the soundtrack HERE.

***CLICK TO TWEET***

.@OverboardMovie w/ @AnnaKFaris & @EugenioDerbez is in theaters 5/4! Hear "Yo Quiero" by Los Hanky Pankys feat. Josh Segarra, out 4/27 on @SonyMasterworks! Composed by @JeanMusicTweets, @illFactor & Andres Levin: https://ctt.ec/j8M1R+ �� #OverboardMovie

Media Contacts:
Larissa Slezak / Colin Yost | Sony Music Masterworks
212.833.6075 / 7549 | Larissa.Slezak@sonymusic.com / Colin.Yost@sonymusic.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/overboard-original-motion-picture-soundtrack-to-be-released-worldwide-april-27-2018-300637081.html

SOURCE Sony Music Masterworks

Also from this source

Apr 20, 2018, 13:23 ET Sony Music Masterworks Announces Release Of The Punk-Fueled...

Apr 16, 2018, 15:18 ET God of War Soundtrack Gets Early Release on Spotify

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

OVERBOARD Original Motion Picture Soundtrack To Be Released Worldwide April 27, 2018

News provided by

Sony Music Masterworks

10:04 ET