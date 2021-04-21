Overcome by Tragedy and Loneliness? Let This Book Offer You Hope and Comfort

RAPID CITY, S.D., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Harbor Press is pleased to announce the release in paperback, hardcover and eBook formats for the Amazon Kindle, the Barnes & Noble Nook, and the Apple iBookstore of Finding Hope in the Darkness by Karen Pilarowski of Brunswick, OH.

Carolyn Rodecker, Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor (LPCC-S, LCDCIII), says, "As I read Finding Hope in the Darkness, I was deeply touched by Karen's transparency and vulnerability to share what this grief journey was and is to her, all the while holding on to her Lord. This will be a great gift to all who pick up this devotional, to those who are struggling to make sense of their loss."

Finding Hope in the Darkness will walk you through the journey from loss to hope, from suffering to comfort, and from tragedy to peace. After her husband died suddenly of a stroke, Karen Pilarowski found herself in a new world of trauma, loneliness and questions. She saw her life slowly reshaped by the hand of God as she sought Him for comfort and direction. Finding Hope in the Darkness is written from a shattered, vulnerable, but hopeful heart. While it does not hide the messy, sorrowful details of grief and the pain can seem overwhelming, God's love overwhelms the pain. The watercolor illustrations through the book mirror the message of God's peace, and journal pages are included for personal reflection. In Finding Hope in the Darkness, God is honored in the midst of sorrow and heartache.

Finding Hope in the Darkness (ISBN: 978-1-63357-383-3, Trade Paper, 237 pages, $15.95, Death, Grief, and Bereavement), from New Harbor press, is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever fine books are sold. Review copies available.

About the Author:

Karen Pilarowski received her bachelor's degree in English from Cleveland State University. She retired from the insurance industry after her husband passed away. She is active in women's Bible studies and enjoys gardening and creating skits for her church.

About the Publisher:

New Harbor Press is based in Rapid City, SD, and publishes a variety of bible study, meditation, and spiritual growth books distributed by Ingram and Spring Arbor. For more information, visit NewHarborPress.com.

