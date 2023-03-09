Overcoming Adversity: The Remarkable Journey of a Survivor of Xylazine

ST. LOUIS, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tracey McCann is all too familiar with the devastating effects of xylazine, a non-opioid veterinary tranquilizer frequently added to illegal substances. Tracey has overcome the effects of the drug, also known as "tranq dope," to become a recovery advocate and a shining example of resilience, as recently featured in The New York Times and The Sana Stream. She sought help from Sana Lake Recovery and began her journey to recovery, which has led her to a healthier, happier life.

Tracey overcame the effects of xylazine and has been clean for six months.

"Sana Lake Recovery helped save my life from the second I walked in. The love I received helped me start my journey in recovery," said Tracey. "Because of being in Dittmer and having a Substance Use Counselor, Peer Recovery Coach, and Member Care Specialist, I learned to love myself and set goals for my future."

Tracey overcame xylazine's deadly grip with strength, determination, and a strong support system, and she is an inspiration to all those struggling with addiction. Unfortunately, xylazine overdose is still on the rise in the Northeast, spreading westward. The sedative results in irreversible bodily damage and a high rate of drug overdose. "Xylazine is a central nervous system depressant that can cause shallow breathing, low blood pressure, and an increased heart rate. It is often fatal when combined with opioids and benzodiazepines due to respiratory depression. Xylazine is also linked to flesh-eating skin abscesses and severe infections," says Dr. Ash Diwan, Medical Director at Sana Lake Recovery.

Because xylazine is not an opioid, naloxone cannot reverse its effects; identification and treatment are essential to prevent its devastating medical and addiction-related consequences.

According to Dr. Diwan, "Xylazine's negative effects are now being felt across the country. Overdose deaths from xylazine increased by 516% in the Midwest between 2020 and 2021. These figures are expected to be even more profound once statistics from 2022 are available."

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please do not hesitate to contact Sana Lake Recovery for help.

