Overcoming The Odds, MB2 Wraps Up 2020 Adding 81 New Practices, 70 New Doctor Owners

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MB2 added doctor partners in 11 new states, including: California, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Utah, bringing the total state count to 23 for MB2 Dental affiliated practices.

In 2020, MB2 Dental also completed the following:

Increased total number of doctor owners from 126 to 196

Added 126 new associate dentists

Transitioned 11 associate dentists to practice owners

Increased total employees from 2524 to 3628

Added specialty practices in the areas of orthodontics, pediatrics, periodontics, endodontics, and prosthodontics

The last year brought on many challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic. Dental practices across the country were forced to shut down for weeks at a time. In this unprecedented time, MB2 executives and support staff stepped-up to ensure their doctor partners, staff and patients were taken care of. MB2 Dental created and shared a COVID-19 Resources webpage that anyone could access; regardless of practice ownership or affiliations, we knew we were all in this together.

Additionally, Dr. V and his leadership team were in constant communication with MB2 doctor owners to ensure the owners had guidance and recommendations to navigate these uncharted waters, PPE supply chain, insurance claims, staff communication, compliance and safety, as well as preparing to re-open and more.

"We wanted to make sure that our own doctors were taken care of, but we also realized there were thousands of dentists going through this without a qualified partner to help them navigate the many decisions," said CEO and Founder, Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, "This is something that has never been seen in the history of the dental profession and everyone was looking for any possible help or resource. We have the team of people capable of providing guidance during this time and we wanted to extend the help to any dentist in need. We were on daily Zoom calls with our doctor partners and executive teams to answer questions and to try and maintain a sense of connection as best as one can when being isolated."

One of the biggest struggles when the pandemic first hit and shutdowns began was securing Personal Protective Equipment. Surgical face masks, N95 masks, gloves and sanitizing products were nearly impossible to secure. MB2 was able to provide the following for its affiliated practices to ensure proper PPE coverage so that the doctors and team were able to treat patients safely upon reopening:

7,600 face shields

204,000 face masks

800,000 gloves

"One of the bright spots from this year was watching the teamwork as we sourced and shipped hundreds of thousands of PPE items throughout the country—something we'd certainly never done before," said Clint Ellenberg, EVP of Operations, "This effort directly showed the power of working as a group; our dental offices were able to reopen quickly, with the resources they needed, providing both a safe workplace for employees and top notch care to patients in need."

Despite 2020's challenges and halting all new growth through acquisitions during the second quarter to focus on supporting its doctor partners, MB2 was able to surpass 2019's growth.

"We are pleased to have achieved the growth that we had this year, but we are most honored to have helped 196 of our doctor partners not just survive the challenges of the pandemic but thrive throughout it. This has been one of the most challenging years in the history of our profession, and we, and our partners helped each other, our teams, and our families through it all. That is what really matters," said Dr. Villanueva.

About MB2 Dental

Dallas, Texas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind Dental Partnership Organization (DPO) founded and led by dentist and entrepreneur, CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, with a mission to empower dentists to preserve their profession. Since its founding in 2007, MB2 has partnered with hundreds of dentists to help them stay in the driver's seat as they maximize their talents, connect as part of a community and build exceptional wealth. MB2 currently partners with affiliated practices in 23 states.

