OverDrive Adds New Content Categories for Libraries

CLEVELAND, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OverDrive , the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools worldwide, announced the expansion of its industry-leading catalog to include new categories of digital content. In addition to ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines, libraries can now supplement their digital collections with a wide variety of content that entertains, educates and provides unique digital experiences. These new Databases & Streaming Media services are available to OverDrive's network of 22,000 public, academic and corporate library partners worldwide and available to patrons through the award-winning Libby app .

The initial list includes suppliers that specialize in feature films and streaming concerts, online yoga and music lessons, and much more. More content providers will be added in the coming months. The current list is comprised of:

Universal Class: Lifelong learning courses in over 30 subject areas, many of which offer continuing education units (CEUs).

The Great Courses: Engaging and understandable lectures by esteemed professors, professionals, and experts in topics ranging from history, better living, science, language learning, and more.

Learn It Live: Live and on-demand classes, quick tip videos, and programs for wellness and personal development.

Craftsy (Coming soon): An online resource for all creative makers from basic instruction to advanced techniques for fabric and yarn crafts, baking, drawing, and much more.

IndieFlix: A streaming movie service of pop culture favorites, box office hits, award-winning feature films, documentaries, and shorts.

Method Test Prep: Lessons and resources that help students prepare for the SAT and ACT.

ArtistWorks: World-class instruction for the most popular string and band instruments through self-paced video lessons from professional musicians.

LawDepot (Coming soon): An extensive library of documents and legal resources that serves a wide range of legal needs.

Qello: The world's largest collection of full-length concerts and music documentaries.

Libraries in the OverDrive network can add these services in OverDrive Marketplace or through their Account Manager and access supporting materials from the Resource Center . Once each service is added, it will be available for library patrons to discover and access through the Libby app.

Libraries currently offering any of the above services through RBdigital will be contacted this week with more details about transferring access to this content to the OverDrive platform.

For the list of content providers, FAQs and other resources, visit https://resources.overdrive.com/library/apps-features/databases-streaming-media/ .

