OverDrive Adds Publishing and Library Industry Leaders to Board of Directors

CLEVELAND, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools, announced today that Milena Alberti-Perez and Sari Feldman have joined its Board of Directors. The addition of the two distinguished executives follows the completion of the acquisition of OverDrive by KKR from Rakuten.

Ms. Alberti-Perez and Ms. Feldman will be joining OverDrive's Board which also includes three members from KKR and OverDrive's founder and CEO Steve Potash and CFO Greg Farmer.

Milena Alberti-Perez is CFO of MediaMath, an acclaimed independent advertising technology company for leading brands. Ms. Alberti-Perez is a seasoned finance and media executive with 20 years of experience, beginning her career in banking and previously serving as CFO of Penguin Random House. She notably advised Random House in the merger of Penguin and Random House, the largest transaction in book publishing history. A native Spanish speaker and international executive, Ms. Alberti-Perez has significant board experience and enjoys volunteering with nonprofits that focus on literacy, news, education and wildlife. She earned her MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School.

Sari Feldman is former president of both the American Library Association and the Public Library Association, and former Executive Director of the Cuyahoga County Public Library (Ohio). Under Ms. Feldman's leadership, CCPL was an early adopter of both ebooks and mobile services, and she led two successful ballot issues and a $100 million capital improvement campaign. Ms. Feldman currently serves as Policy Fellow for the American Library Association Public Policy and Advocacy Unit in Washington, DC and is a frequent contributor to Publishers Weekly. She earned her master's degree in library science from the University of Wisconsin.

"OverDrive constantly strives to deliver improved value and solutions to support teachers, librarians, and all readers as part of our mission. We are very fortunate to be joined by Milena and Sari due to their track records for innovation and thought leadership," said Steve Potash, founder and CEO of OverDrive. "Each brings an informed and valuable perspective on how publishers, authors, schools and libraries can partner for success with digital content and reading."

About OverDrive

OverDrive is the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools worldwide. The company strives to create "a world enlightened by reading" by delivering the industry's largest catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and other digital media to a growing network of 50,000 libraries and schools in 78 countries. OverDrive's popular reading apps provide best-in-class user experience and tools for staff management: the Libby app for libraries is one of PCMag's Best Free Software of 2019 and Popular Mechanics' 20 Best Apps of the 2010s, while the student reading app Sora is one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2019. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA and was named a Certified B Corp in 2017. OverDrive was acquired by funds affiliated with global investment firm KKR in 2020. www.overdrive.com

