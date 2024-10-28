Overdrive Defense Launches Drink Spike Defense Test Kit to Help People Party Safely and Save Lives

Drink Spike Defense is the first and only test that detects all three of the most common date rape drugs: GHB, Roofies (aka Rohypnol) and Ketamine

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Overdrive Defense , a first-of-its-kind lifestyle and CPG brand for harm reduction and drug safety, launches its 3-in-1 Drink Spike Defense Test Kit online and in pharmacy stores. Overdrive is committed to destigmatizing the highly sensitive category of drug safety while helping people party safely and saving lives.

Drink Spike Defense Test Kit

With 56% of women and 44% of men having experienced hidden drug interactions such as drink spiking, it's critical for people to have the tools they need to protect themselves. A recent study showed that a staggering 70% of 18–24-year-olds have either experienced or witnessed drink spiking. After finding that the existing drink spike detection products performed dangerously poorly in quality tests, and only test for one or two of the most common drink-spiking drugs, Overdrive developed its own 3-in-1 Drink Spike Test Kit, resulting in a test with high reliability and efficacy. Overdrive is the first and only test that detects all three of the most common date rape drugs - GHB, Rohypnol and Ketamine - with a listed protective sensitivity and a drink dilution step.

Overdrive designs its products to fit into party culture and belong in the environments where they are being used (e.g. parties, bars or concerts). Similar to Overdrive's first tool – the Fentanyl Test Kit – Drink Spike Defense Test Kit is designed to mimic a pack of cigarettes. Its familiar packaging and compact design enables party-goers to keep safety a top priority without cramping their style.

"Our Drink Spike Defense Test Kit is an incredibly important tool to have on hand to help the community feel safer when they're enjoying a night out," said Brian Bordainick, Founder of Overdrive and Co-Founder of other paradigm-shifting companies, including Starface , Julie , Futurewise and Blip . "During our market research process, we found that most tests for date-rape drugs yielded false negative results, or worse, don't work at all. The test kit we created will provide people with test results they can trust so they can have peace of mind and party safely."

Overdrive's Drink Spike Defense Test Kit ($14.99 for a 2 pack.)

Overdrive's 3-in-1 Drink Spike Defense Test Kits detect 3 of the most common substances used to spike drinks; GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate), Roofies (aka Rohypnol), and Ketamine, to help people party smart.

Most tests on the market do not list their sensitivity level at all, or they have low sensitivity, meaning a large amount of the drug would have to be present for it to be detected, more than is typically used to spike a drink. Overdrive's Drink Spike Test offering has incredibly high sensitivity, chosen specifically so that they would catch even a small amount of each substance before it causes someone harm. The Overdrive test is 24x more sensitive for GHB and more than 250x more sensitive for Ketamine than a leading competitor.

Overdrive's tests are 99% accurate when used as directed, and have been tested at the University of San Francisco to prove it outperforms competitors with sensitive and accurate results. To achieve this accuracy, Overdrive instructs users to dilute their drink with a provided buffer solution to minimize interference from a variety of ingredients in typical drinks and cocktails.

The Drink Spike Defense Test Kit delivers results within five minutes, offering users the reliability and efficiency needed to confidently test their beverages.

Each kit includes:

Two 3-in-1 test cards Two droppers Two water tubes Simple instructions for quick, no-nonsense testing



Overdrive launched with a different take on the harm reduction and drug safety category, taking a content first, product second approach. The strategy centers around showing up in authentic ways in places where its audience is already engaged (e.g. extreme sports, music festivals), while highlighting authentic voices to influence safer partying practices on a broader scale and normalize the use of these products.

"In a space often dominated by alarmist messaging, we're taking a different approach—putting the power back in the hands of the women (and men) who suspect they've been spiked," said Amy Emmerich, General Manager at Overdrive. "We want to not only raise awareness of this issue with our content, but also provide products like our Drink Spike Defense Test Kit to protect people from this dangerous issue."

As a first mover in the space, the issues Overdrive is tackling are complex, and it is committed to making a meaningful impact. In addition to product donations to community-based organizations nationwide, Overdrive donates 1% of net revenue to partner organizations working on harm reduction and drug safety efforts on the ground in local communities.

This is also Overdrive's first foray into physical retail. Overdrive's Drink Spike Defense Test Kits are available at 5,000 CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide, and online at CVS.com Amazon , GoPuff , and overdrivedefense.com . The brand's first line of defense against overdoses, the Fentanyl Test Kit, is also available direct-to-consumer on Amazon and at overdrivedefense.com .

About Overdrive Defense

Overdrive Defense is a first-of-its-kind lifestyle and CPG brand for harm reduction and drug safety, committed to destigmatizing the highly sensitive category and lowering the frequency of drug poisonings and deaths. With hardcore safety tools for hardcore lifestyles, coupled with bold and energetic content, Overdrive is addressing the needs of the unique category to spur safer drug use and partying.

The brand launched with its first line of defense against overdoses, the Fentanyl Test Kit, in September 2024. This kit offers highly sensitive detection of fentanyl—a powerful synthetic opioid that is often secretly blended into substances and can be lethal even in small doses.

To learn more about Overdrive and join the community, visit overdrivedefense.com and follow the brand on Instagram , TikTok and YouTube .

