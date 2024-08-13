Overhaul Combines its Cargo Theft Prevention and Recovery Services with an Exclusive Cargo Insurance Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Overhaul , a global leader of active supply chain risk management and intelligence, has achieved significant success with its combined cargo risk management services and proprietary cargo insurance solution.

Overhaul's technology platform, data backed solutions, global reach, and logistics security expertise, have proven to reduce cargo theft by 86% across its diverse client base. Combining Overhaul's offering with an insurance product provides customers an unparalleled protection and significant cost savings. Overhaul can offer customers cargo insurance discounts exceeding 50% compared to standard pricing.

"Overhaul is the only provider in the industry to offer a comprehensive in-transit risk management and insurance solution," said Barry Conlon, CEO and Founder of Overhaul. "Our proprietary technology and advanced risk management capabilities enable us to deliver unmatched protection and value to our customers. With our unique combination of historical data and market-leading prices, we are able to significantly reduce our customers' overall costs while providing a level of service that is unparalleled."

As a licensed wholesale broker in the U.S., Overhaul has developed insurance programs incorporating the advanced risk management Overhaul provides into the cost of the insurance. This strategic position enables Overhaul to provide comprehensive cargo insurance coverage globally, backed by robust risk management solutions. One notable success story includes reducing a customer's insurance rate from 15 cents per $100 to 7.5 cents per $100—a 50% reduction—highlighting the tangible benefits of Overhaul's integrated approach. Overhaul's insurance solutions have been praised by their customers for providing peace of mind and aiding in better management of thousands of shipments daily. Jared Williams, Director of Logistics Operations for Jarrett, a national multimodal 3PL, stated, "Overhaul has a world-class product. I look at this insurance as a failsafe, allowing us to continue our relationships with trusted carrier partners based on their maximum insurance capabilities."

Overhaul's combined risk management and insurance solution has been operational since July 2023, with significant uptake and proven results. The company plans to expand these offerings alongside a one-of-a-kind partner ecosystem that will drive innovation for Overhaul and its customers. By collaborating with industry leaders like Loadsure and others, Overhaul ensures its services remain at the cutting edge of technology and market needs. These partnerships enable Overhaul to integrate diverse expertise and resources, enhancing its ability to provide comprehensive and effective solutions. This holistic approach ensures customers receive the most effective and tailored risk management and insurance solutions available.

