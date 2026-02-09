Overhaul Launches SecureBOL to Verify Bills of Lading and Detect Shipping Fraud

New solution provides instant, verifiable proof of BOL authenticity at delivery, no app downloads or system access required

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global shipping industry loses an estimated $52 billion to fraud every year. Nearly a quarter of that is linked directly to bad actors altering Bills of Lading (BOLs). Paper BOLs are easily modified, disputed, or even just misplaced. To solve this weak link in the shipment process, Overhaul has launched SecureBOL , which creates a digital copy of a BOL and provides instant, verifiable proof of authenticity at delivery.

SecureBOL links a photo of the signed BOL to a tamper-evident QR code that is placed on the document. Since the label travels with the freight, it provides a verifiable reference to the original BOL throughout transit. At delivery, the receiver scans the QR code and accesses the document through a secure, PIN-protected web page. Cross-referencing the paper BOL with the digital version immediately exposes any discrepancies and verifies validity.

"Disputes over BOLs delay shipments and drive up costs significantly for carriers and shippers," said Jonathan Ryan, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Overhaul. "SecureBOL restores trust in the process by providing digital proof that is so much stronger than a piece of paper. It eliminates the risk of these documents being lost or changed without notice, and ensures every party can accept deliveries with confidence."

Delivery outcomes, including receiver acceptance, rejection, discrepancies, and proof of delivery, are recorded in the program's shipment timeline. This triggers automated notifications to relevant contacts and creates an auditable record for carriers, shippers, and third-party logistics providers.

For example, if a shipper claims a full load was sent, but the retailer reports a shortage, the digital BOL shows exactly what was recorded at pickup, catching fraud before the payment dispute escalates. If a driver were to hand over a BOL that's missing three pallets, the digital version shows the unaltered document, allowing the receiver to reject the delivery and prevent loss.

Unlike traditional document management systems, SecureBOL requires no apps, hardware upgrades, or account setup for receivers to verify documents at delivery. It integrates seamlessly into existing workflows and can be deployed independently or as part of the Shipment Connect app. SecureBOL QR code labels are shipped ready for immediate use.

Discover more features of the technology that is protecting shipment authenticity at delivery.

About Overhaul

Overhaul is the leading in-transit supply chain risk management platform for the world's most trusted brands. Purpose-built to manage in-transit inventory and protect high-value, time-sensitive, and temperature-controlled shipments, Overhaul combines real-time data, contextual intelligence, and actionable alerts to prevent disruption or loss. With a device-agnostic approach and deep expertise in cargo security, compliance, and logistics, Overhaul empowers shippers, carriers, and logistics providers to move goods smarter, safer, and with greater control. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb, CEVA Logistics, and Arvato. With the recent acquisition of FreightVerify, Overhaul now adds six of the top ten automotive manufacturers to its roster. For more information, visit over-haul.com, and follow on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

