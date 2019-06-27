Overhaul Gains Key Hires with Honeywell Executive and Pharmaceutical Compliance Specialist

These two key hires come just after Overhaul closed $7M in funding to further invest in its supply chain technology and support its large-scale growth with high caliber shippers. Mossman will be based in Austin, Texas and joins Overhaul as the VP of Operations to further streamline operational processes and help scale the company's rapid growth. Shortman will be based in Europe and takes on the role of Director of Product Marketing, working with all major stakeholders within the supply chain to further position the company for global success.

"Frankie brings an impressive background in supply chain logistics and global manufacturing environments, as well as a strong ability to build and lead teams," says Overhaul CEO, Barry Conlon. "Coupled with her experience developing programs to decrease expenses and increase revenues, Frankie is the perfect candidate to head up our Operations Team," Conlon concludes.

Prior to Honeywell, Mossman served as the VP of Global Logistics at Flex where she was responsible for procurement, network design and operations, and managed $400 million in annual logistics spend across 30 countries. Most recently, Mossman's role as VP of Integrated Logistics & Materials Management at Honeywell was focused around leveraging global synergies across all of Honeywell's businesses and networks to drive best practices across the company.

"I'm excited to be a part of a solution that truly goes beyond real-time visibility. Overhaul's proactive approach to supply chain integrity, along with its ability to proactively counter security threats, makes this a breakthrough service for our customers," says Mossman.

Shortman is a Chartered Fellow of the Institute of Transport and Logistics and has over twenty plus years' experience in pharmaceutical logistics. As former CEO of ASC, Shortman focused on making supply chains compliant from strategy to implementation. She specialized in areas of temperature-sensitive, high-value pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Shortman is also an International Air Transport Association (IATA) external facilitator for the Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma).

"Amy's extensive experience in pharmaceutical logistics makes her a key player in further increasing Overhaul's footprint in the healthcare space and continuing our focus on a supply chain solution that ensures product integrity throughout," says Conlon. "As we expand our presence, Amy's expertise in Good Distribution Practices and multi-modal logistics is only an added benefit to the team," states Conlon.

"The Overhaul solution solves real problems the healthcare industry faces," states Shortman. "Its focus on digitizing the supply chain and offering solutions to mitigate risk for high-value freight makes me excited to bring my experience to this innovative company," Shortman concludes.

About Overhaul

Overhaul is a supply chain integrity solutions company that allows shippers to connect disparate sources of data into the first fully transparent situational analysis engine designed for the logistics industry. The result? Data that is transformed into critical insights that can instantly trigger corrective actions, impacting everything from temperature control to handling requirements or package-level tracking, ensuring cargo arrives at its destination safely, undamaged, and on time. All active shipments, all corresponding data sources, all in real-time through a single unified view. For more information, visit www.over-haul.com.

