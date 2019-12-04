Overnight Walk to Stop Suicide: June 20, New York City

The Overnight Walk is the largest annual fundraising event held by AFSP. Participants from across the country walk more than 16 miles beginning at sunset, and through the night, to raise funds and awareness for suicide prevention. Funds raised from the Overnight Walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. AFSP funds research, creates educational programs, advocates for public policy, and supports those affected by suicide.

"In celebration of our 25th Overnight Walk, we will be hosting the event this year in the city in which we were founded 33 years ago. Join us in New York for an unforgettable night that will advance the life-saving work of our organization," said AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia.

Each Walker raises a minimum of $1,000 to participate in the Overnight Walk, students and military families raise at least $700. Since its inception in 2002, nearly 35,000 people have participated in an Overnight Walk, over 7,000 people have volunteered, and over $50 million has been raised to support the cause. The first Overnight Walk was held in Washington, D.C. This is the fifth time that The Overnight will be in New York City.

To register for The Overnight go to TheOvernight.org/Register.

Media who would like to register can do so by emailing Alexis O'Brien aobrien@afsp.org, or calling the AFSP Press Office at 347-826-3577.

Suicide in New York

On average, one person dies by suicide every five hours in the state of New York. It is the 12th leading cause of death in the state. Almost six times as many people died by suicide in New York in 2017 than in alcohol related motor vehicle accidents.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. AFSP celebrates 30 years of service to the suicide prevention movement. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

