Overseas Adventure Travel Adds 500 Single Spaces, with Free Single Supplements, to Fall 2018 Departures of Top Adventures

"The demand for solo travel hasn't let up," said Lewis. "On our most popular adventures, single room inventory typically sells out for the year within days of promotion—as much as a year to 22 months in advance. By adding more single spaces for 2018, we hope that more solo travelers will be able to see the world more affordably."

O.A.T. has added 500 single spaces to September-November 2018 departures of the following small group adventures: Sicily's Ancient Landscapes & Timeless Traditions; Tuscany & Umbria: Rustic Beauty in the Italian Heartland; Morocco Sahara Odyssey; Japan's Cultural Treasures, and Heart of India. As with all O.A.T. adventures, group size is limited to 8-16 travelers, with an average size of 14.

Because of its small group size and dedicated solo spaces on every departure, solo travelers are an integral part of every O.A.T. group. O.A.T. Trip Leaders ensure that all travelers have companions with whom to share meals and free time, if desired.

More than 25,000 travelers will have traveled solo with O.A.T. between 2017 and 2018. Eighty-five percent are female. In 2017, O.A.T. was cited by the Solo Traveler web site as having the "Best Tours for Solo Travelers", while in 2016, Kiplinger's Personal Finance named the company as the "Best in Solo Travel".

Due to the popularity of these O.A.T. adventures and limited single space, interested travelers are encouraged to reserve a trip soon. For more information, please call 1-800-955-1925 or visit www.oattravel.com.

Established in 1978, Overseas Adventure Travel (OAT) is part of Boston-based Grand Circle Corporation's family of travel companies, which also include Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel. In 1992, owners Alan and Harriet Lewis established the nonprofit Grand Circle Foundation to support communities in which Grand Circle works and travels, including some 300 humanitarian, cultural, and educational endeavors worldwide—among them, 100 schools, in 50 countries. The Foundation is an entity of the Lewis Family Foundation, which has pledged or donated more than $175 million since 1981.

