Overseas Adventure Travel Announces New Small Ship Adventure on Southeast Asia's Mekong River

Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.), the leader in small group travel on the road less traveled, today announced its newest Small Ship Adventure for 2020: a cruise along the Mekong River through Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand.

Winding its way from the foothills of Tibet to the South China Sea, the Mekong River is the lifeblood of Southeast Asia. Travelers follow the Mekong, with its colorful floating markets, traditional villages, and remnants of a French Colonial past dotting its banks, for seven nights aboard a 68-passenger vessel, exclusively chartered by O.A.T. small groups of 20-25 (average of 22). This adventure is anchored by hotel stays in Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) and Bangkok.

O.A.T. offers small group, immersive adventures for travelers aged 50 and older. With its small-scale travel philosophy, O.A.T. limits groups to 8-16 travelers on land and 20-25 on average by sea. Each group is led by a local Trip Experience leader who can offer travelers insider knowledge.

"The Mekong River is a brand new destination for our Small Ships Adventures," said Brian Fitzgerald, Chief Operating Officer of O.A.T. "The intimate atmosphere of a small ship cruise together with the opportunity to meet the people of Southeast Asia make this adventure a stand-out experience for travelers."

2020: New! Cruising the Mighty Mekong: Vietnam, Cambodia & Thailand -- 17 days from $5495 per person, including international airfare.

Highlights of this adventure include:

Meet the people of Vietnam , Cambodia & Thailand : Travelers enjoy up-close encounters with the people of Southeast Asia when they share a meal with Cambodian and Vietnamese families in their homes, talk to Viet Cong veterans about the Vietnam War, meet the residents of a silk-weaving village, visit the students of a Cambodian dance academy, and more.

Along with watching the scenery unfold on their journey along the Mekong, travelers take excursions aboard traditional sampan boats into smaller tributaries of the Mekong to explore floating markets and visit stilt-home villages.

Witness the wonder of Angkor Wat: Along with exploring Angkor Wat, the pinnacle of Khmer architecture and world's largest religious monument, travelers visit Ta Prohm , a haunting collection of abandoned temples strangled by the encroaching jungle.

O.A.T. maintains regional offices located in Bangkok, Thailand; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and Siem Reap, Cambodia. All are staffed by regional associates.

Why travelers choose the leader in small ship travel

O.A.T. is the leader in small ship cruising, with its 16- to 210-passenger, coastal-cruising small ships, bringing travelers closer to the most authentic discoveries. O.A.T. travelers have the freedom to personalize their adventures with pre- and post-trip extensions to spend more time abroad, travel on consecutive trips to avoid the expense and length of another international flight, selecting the city they want to depart from and return to, and more.

For a free catalog or more information about O.A.T., please visit http://www.oattravel.com or call 1-800-955-1925.

ABOUT OVERSEAS ADVENTURE TRAVEL

Established in 1978, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) is part of Boston-based Grand Circle Corporation's family of travel companies, which also include Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel. In 1992, owners Alan and Harriet Lewis established the nonprofit Grand Circle Foundation to support communities in which Grand Circle works and travels, including some 300 humanitarian, cultural, and educational endeavors worldwide—among them, 100 schools, in 50 countries. The Foundation is an entity of the Lewis Family Foundation, which has pledged or donated more than $200 million since 1981.

