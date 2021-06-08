Overseas Adventure Travel Elevates Mature Women's Opinions as Travel Resumes

Women who travel with O.A.T. are on average 60 to 75 years old with 40 to 50 years of international travel experience. These intrepid travelers are the heart and soul of O.A.T. Nearly 50 percent travel solo. More than 37,000 solo women have reserved travel with O.A.T. now through 2023.

"The women who travel with O.A.T. are lifelong travelers, mostly now retired, who continue to seek out unique intercultural experiences," said O.A.T. Vice Chairman Harriet Lewis. "O.A.T. women travelers are not deterred by world events and do not want to delay travel any longer.

They prioritize contact with people in their travels, rather than simply collecting sites."

The women shared their travel experiences, including what sparked their decision to travel solo and advice for other women as the world reopens for travel. Event participants voiced their opinions on topics such as the benefits of an ice-breaking Zoom call with their Trip Experience Leader before they travel. For mature women, small group travel offers a sense of security when traveling the world.

O.A.T traveler Barbara Heming commented, "I'm looking forward to traveling again. Once you are a certain age, if you miss a year, you miss a lot. I age much faster without having the stimuli the whole time of traveling, meeting other people, and going to other cultures. Travel is important to everybody's mental health."

More Single Spaces, Free Single Supplements

Solo travelers asked for the opportunity to travel with O.A.T. in their own room. Most important, they wanted no Single Supplement -- the travel industry fee typically charged to single travelers for taking a room alone. O.A.T. responded by increasing its 2022 single spaces 96 percent compared to 2019. Moreover, of the 30,000 single spaces available, 27,000 have Free Single Supplements.





Request a complimentary copy: The NEW 101+ Tips for Solo Women Travelers from O.A.T. is a 96-page color booklet designed especially for the mature woman. It delivers advice directly from experienced solo women travelers and the company's Trip Experience Leaders in over 80 countries.

To learn more or to reserve travel with O.A.T., call 1-800-955-1925 or visit www.oattravel.com.

ABOUT OVERSEAS ADVENTURE TRAVEL

Established in 1978, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) is part of Boston-based Grand Circle Corporation's family of travel companies, which also include Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel . In 1992, owners Alan and Harriet Lewis established the nonprofit Grand Circle Foundation to support communities in which Grand Circle works and travels, including some 300 humanitarian, cultural, and educational endeavors worldwide—among them, 100 schools, in 50 countries. The Foundation is an entity of the Lewis Family Foundation, which has pledged or donated more than $200 million since 1981.

