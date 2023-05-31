OVERSEAS ADVENTURE TRAVEL (O.A.T.) PARTNERS WITH ANYCLIP TO LAUNCH 'TRAVELFLIX' TO CREATE THE BROADEST VIDEO PORTAL IN THE TRAVEL INDUSTRY

Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) Transforms Accessibility, In-Video Search, and User Engagement by Harnessing AnyClip's AI-Driven Video Platform to Deliver A Comprehensive Library of Travel and Adventure Experiences to Travelers

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyClip, The Visual Intelligence Company™ has announced that Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) has launched Travelflix, a branded, online, smart video portal for travelers leveraging AnyClip's AI powered video solution, Genius+ . O.A.T. — who holds the largest video archive in the travel industry — has chosen AnyClip's proprietary AI technology to host and organize over 4,000 videos from their archives into curated, searchable, video-on-demand channels directly embedded on their own domain bringing streamlined navigation for an online viewing experience.

Revolutionizing the online travel experience, Travelflix is the most advanced intelligent video portal ever built for travelers. All Traveflix videos uploaded onto the Genius+ platform are automatically analyzed — with millions of keywords and categories generated by frame-to-frame, audio, and textual analysis — allowing viewers to search within every scene. This means that whether content was created by independent filmmakers from around the world, or O.A.T. travelers, viewers are able to instantly search and be directed to the exact moment in a video — with no scrolling required. Genius+ also powers AnyClip's proprietary recommendation engine to match videos that capture user engagement, saving them valuable time in accessing relevant information. Furthermore Engage+ , AnyClip's interactive overlay technology, triggers call-to-actions at key moments within a video to drive audiences to learn more and make travel decisions.

This curated, searchable and interactive video-on-demand service will be directly embedded on O.A.T. 's domain, demonstrating the transformative power of AnyClip's technology in the world of travel. With this, O.A.T. aims to drive new customers directly onto their site to easily and instantly in-video search through their library of travel-related videos and discover their destination of choice.

"When O.A.T. presented their convincing data highlighting that users interacting with videos on their site have notably increased conversion rates, we knew we had to join forces and craft a significant solution," said Gil Becker, President & CEO of AnyClip. "We take immense pride in assisting our partners at O.A.T. in realizing their vision to introduce Travelflix, a distinctive video experience for the travel industry that makes valuable videos well-organized, easily discoverable, and personalized. This provides captivating and relevant content that boosts conversions while granting users unparalleled accessibility."

"We have long been striving to become our travelers' top resource for inspiring content, as well as to provide a platform where they can share stories from their adventures. Our new Travelflix video library is a major milestone in pursuit of that goal. Thanks to AnyClip, our entire video collection is now available in one place, with an interface that is easy for our travelers to navigate and intuitive for our team to maintain. With AnyClip's tools and support, we look forward to continuing to grow our inspirational video library for years to come," said Brian FitzGerald, CEO, O.A.T.

O.A.T. not only boasts the largest video archive in the industry, but also takes pride in their large video viewership equaling approximately 1.3 million hours per year. This surfaces the importance of managing and hosting an extensive video library embedded directly on O.A.T's domain to maximize site visits without sending them to external pages, such as YouTube.

The launch of Travelflix is a significant milestone in the travel industry, showcasing the potential of AI-powered video platforms to provide travelers with engaging and immersive content. O.A.T. welcomes all travelers — those traveling solo or with a partner — to continue to post their personal travel videos onto their site to inspire fellow travelers to explore their next dream destination. Travelflix, is now available directly on O.A.T. 's website ( https://www.oattravel.com/oat-video-library ).

ABOUT OVERSEAS ADVENTURE TRAVEL

Established in 1978, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) is part of Boston-based Grand Circle Corporation's family of travel companies, which also include Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel . In 1992, owners Alan and Harriet Lewis established the nonprofit Grand Circle Foundation to support communities in which Grand Circle works and travels, including some 300 humanitarian, cultural, and educational endeavors worldwide—among them, 100 schools, in 50 countries. The Foundation is an entity of the Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, which has pledged or donated more than $250 million since 1981.

About AnyClip

AnyClip is The Visual Intelligence Company™

AnyClip's proprietary Visual Intelligence Technology is using AI to revolutionize how business does video — the most desired and prevalent form of communication. By instantly activating its innate data, AnyClip brings to video the power once reserved for text via transparency, interactivity and collaboration.

The company powers advanced video solutions so smart, they're Genius. For customer-facing communications, Genius+™ is the AI-powered video management platform that converts traditional video into intelligent content that is fully enabled – searchable, measurable, personalized, merchandised and interactive. For internal communications, AnyClip's GeniusWork™ is the first AI-powered internal communications platform for Business, featuring intelligent video hubs for knowledge sharing, collaboration and communication.

AnyClip is located in New York, Los Angeles, Tel Aviv, London, and Munich. In 2022, AnyClip won the NAB Show Award for Product of the Year from the National Association of Broadcasters and was named to Aragon Research's "Hot Vendors in Collaboration" list. AnyClip was most recently named a Finalist for Best Video Platform 2022 by Digiday and Streaming Media and ranked No. 5 in New York, and 64 overall, on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list of fastest-growing companies in North America. For more information, please visit www.AnyClip.com.

