Overseas Expansion Strategy of K-OTT Introduced in France, KOCCA holds the '2024 Korea-France Content Forum'

- The 'Korea-France Content Forum' held to establish the Foundation for K-OTT's oversea expansion

PARIS, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (Minister Yu In-chon) and the Korea Creative Content Agency (President, Jo Hyun-rae, hereafter KOCCA) held the '2024 Korea-France Content Forum' on May 24th during the Korea Expo in Paris, France.

The '2024 Korea-France Content Forum' featured a keynote session (K-OTT's Strategies in Global market) presenting K-OTT's strategies for international expansion and a roundtable session (Strategies in the Era of Streaming) discussing the growth of OTT platforms and collaborative approaches with production companies.

The forum featured participation from various industry leaders including Kun hee Park (CEO, Wavve Americas), Sangjin Lee (Head of content IP Business, LG U+), Seung ae Sohn (Executive Director, Showbox), Ji ae Sohn (Ambassador for Cultural Cooperation), Moonju Kim (General Director, France Business Center, KOCCA), Isabelle Degeorges (President, Gaumont Television France) which produced the French Netflix original <Lupin> series, participated.

Strategy announcement by Wavve Americas (KOCAWA), the first K-OTT's launched in Europe

During the Keynote Session, Park Kun Hee - CEO of Wavve Americas, the first domestic OTT Platform to launch services in Europe, Took the stage to discuss the international expansion strategy of KOCOWA, which started offering services in 39 countries including Europe since April of this year. Following this, Lee Sangjin, Head of Content IP Business of LG U+, presented the expansion strategy of LG U+ Mobile TV, encompassing diverse original content.

During the round-table session, participants shared thoughts and solutions regarding the survival strategies of local OTT platforms and production companies amidst the rapid waves of change brought about by the emergence of global OTT platforms.

In particular, through this forum, we were able to observe the proactive implementation of IP protection policies by local production companies in France, aimed at sustainable content creation. Isabelle Degeorges, CEO of Gaumont Television France, noted, "With the introduction of the European Audiovisual Media Services Directive (AVMSD), platforms and production companies can share IPs three years after supplying the content." Kim Moon-joo, Director of the Korea Creative Content Agency's France Business Center, participated as a panelist, introducing policies aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of K-OTT and fostering collaboration with production companies.

Park Kun Hee, CEO of Wavve Americas, who participated in the event, stated, "It was a meaningful opportunity to introduce our platform locally in Europe in line with KOCOWA's expansion into the region". Additionally, Kyoungbon Koo, Director Broadcasting & Video Content Division at KOCCA commented, "It was a meaningful occasion to not only introduce K-OTT's strategies to Europe but also to exchange ideas on collaboration between Korea and France. We will continue to focus on activating various forms of collaboration with major international partners in the future".

KOCCA supports the overseas expansion of excellent domestic OTT content and platforms through the newly established Local OTT Specialized Support Program this year. This initiative aims to enhance the competitiveness of domestic OTT platforms and content by adapting to the changing industrial environment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2421769/Korea_France_Content_Forum_Photo.jpg