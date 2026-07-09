ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A vibrant celebration of Chinese silk art unfolded in Kazakhstan's capital on July 2, as the "Splendid Silk: Contemporary Chinese Silk Art International Touring Exhibition" officially opened at the National Museum of Kazakhstan. Hosted within the museum's newly established Overseas Gallery of China National Silk Museum, the event marks a significant milestone in Sino-Kazakh cultural cooperation.

Overseas Gallery of China National Silk Museum – Splendid Silk Exhibition Opens in Kazakhstan, Weaving a Tapestry of Cultural Exchange

Jointly curated by China National Silk Museum in partnership with Huzhou Museum and Turpan Museum, the exhibition is supported by the National Arts Fund of China as a 2026 dissemination and promotion project. With silk as its central theme, the showcase features 99 pieces or sets that trace the evolution of Chinese silk artistry—from ancient origins to modern digital innovation. Highlights include 83 masterworks by contemporary Chinese craft artists and designers, 7 replicas of prehistoric silk fabrics from the Qianshanyang Cultural Site (affirming Huzhou's status as the "world's origin of silk"), and 9 replicas of classic Silk Road textiles unearthed from Astana Tombs in Turpan.

Divided into three thematic sections—the historical roots of silk, the living heritage of intangible crafts in modern fashion, and the fusion of silk art with digital technology—the exhibition offers a panoramic view of silk's enduring role in cross-cultural dialogue.

At the opening ceremony, a Chinese Silk Art Interactive Experience Salon was held, featuring hands-on activities including gold-leaf fan making, silk pattern coloring, silkworm-themed puzzles, winged horse motif paper-cutting, and hand loom weaving. The events, thoughtfully designed to coincide with the Chinese Year of the Horse, drew on equestrian traditions along the Silk Road as a bridge for visitors to appreciate the craft and cultural stories behind each thread.

The exhibition has drawn extensive media coverage from major outlets, including Kazakhstan's National News Agency, Silk Road International Channel, CGTN-Russian, People's Daily, and China News Service. Building on a 2025 cooperation agreement between the two museums to launch the "Overseas Gallery", this exhibition paves the way for a series of future joint presentations, further strengthening the silk bond between countries.

SOURCE China National Silk Museum