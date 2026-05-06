Oversee AgentSee Receives "TravelTech AI Innovation of the Year" In 2026 TravelTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Leading Market Intelligence Organization Recognizes Standout Companies Advancing Next-Generation Travel Technologies

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oversee , the leading travel technology platform for travel spend optimization and agentic AI solutions, today announced it has been selected as "TravelTech AI Innovation of the Year" in the 4th annual TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by TravelTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout travel technology companies, products and services around the globe.

AgentSee is Oversee's agentic AI solution for Travel Management Companies, embedded directly into agent operations to handle the high-volume, repetitive servicing tasks that drag down SLAs and absorb agent capacity. In production with leading TMCs, AgentSee saves an average of 25 minutes per request, and delivers productivity gains of up to 90% in selected processes, without adding headcount or rebuilding existing systems.

The platform interprets traveler intent, validates required information, checks profiles and corporate policy, queries GDS systems, performs human-approved transactions, and drafts responses for agent review on a chat-based interface integrated within existing agent tools.

"AgentSee takes care of repetitive, error-prone workflows so agents have time for what matters - travelers and accelerating growth. We're hearing from customers that average handling times are already being halved in certain workflows, and we expect those gains to compound with time," said Aviel Siman-Tov, Co-founder and CEO at Oversee. "We're grateful to TravelTech Breakthrough for this acknowledgement. Travel isn't one-size-fits-all, and our reaction to that is to build flexible AI workflows that fit your operation. This is agentic AI in its true form, helping you go further and scale."

The mission of the annual TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global travel landscape through technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies and solutions redefining how travel businesses operate, engage customers and drive growth. From online booking and omnichannel experiences to AI-driven analytics, automation and in-destination innovation, these breakthrough solutions are enabling travel companies to adapt faster, operate smarter and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

"AgentSee's innovation is not just speed; it is agentic execution with control. Travel servicing is complex, involving fragmented systems, fare rules, policy constraints, and financial implications," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of TravelTech Breakthrough Awards. "Most travel AI tools summarize and hand off. AgentSee gives travel programs the real-time reflexes to listen, interpret, and act in the moment. We're excited to award Oversee with 'TravelTech AI Innovation of the Year!'"

About Oversee

Oversee is the leading AI-based platform for travel spend optimization. Providing solutions for over 7000 customers, more than 50% of the BTN 100 and Fortune 500, and the largest global TMCs, Oversee's AI travel technology platform offers customers a powerful product suite aimed at cutting costs, boosting profits, streamlining operations and automating customer support for travel companies. For more information, please visit https://oversee.biz/ .

About TravelTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in travel technology products, services, and companies around the world. The TravelTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of travel technology companies and products in categories that include Property Management, Reservations Platforms, Airline Operations, Travel Analytics and more. For more information visit TravelTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact

Liran Grunhaus – Oversee

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

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SOURCE Oversee