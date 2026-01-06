Oversight Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™ for Fifth Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oversight, the global leader in AI-powered spend monitoring and financial audit technology, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fifth year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Oversight. This year, 80% of employees said it's a great place to work – 23 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Oversight stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Oversight's workplace is defined by the people behind the mission and the environment they've built together. Employees are united by a shared sense of purpose and accountability, working across teams with a high degree of trust and mutual respect. The culture emphasizes continuous learning, open communication, and thoughtful problem-solving, giving individuals the freedom to contribute ideas and take initiative. By investing in professional growth and maintaining a supportive, inclusive atmosphere, Oversight creates a dynamic workplace where employees feel motivated, connected, and proud of the work they do every day.

As the world's leading provider of AI-powered spend management and risk mitigation solutions for large enterprises, Oversight has pioneered how enterprises monitor and manage financial risk through its next-generation AI platform and its role in enabling Finance Risk Intelligence (FRI) across the enterprise. Oversight works with many of the world's most innovative companies and government agencies to digitally transform their spend audit and financial control processes.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a Great Place to Work for the fifth year running," said Jill Sutton, Chief People Officer of Oversight. "This recognition reflects our team's unwavering commitment to building a culture where people feel valued, supported, and empowered to do their best work. Our success is rooted in the trust, collaboration, and innovation of our employees, and we're grateful for their dedication to making Oversight a truly exceptional place to work."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

