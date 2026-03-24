Oversight Elevates Enterprise Finance Risk Intelligence with AI-Powered Platform Built On Databricks and AWS

Built on Databricks architecture enables scalable AI, advanced analytics, and real-time risk intelligence for enterprise finance teams

ATLANTA, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oversight, a leading provider of Finance Risk Intelligence (FRI), today announced full market availability and continued investment in its cloud-native, AI-powered architecture, with expanded capabilities built on the Databricks platform and deployed on AWS. These investments reinforce Oversight's position as the most modern platform available for enterprise spend monitoring and financial audits. Purpose-built for scale, speed, and intelligence, Oversight's platform enables large enterprises to continuously and completely monitor spend, surface real financial risk, and streamline audit operations with confidence for the world's most advanced finance teams.

Oversight's alignment with AWS and Databricks ensures its platform is engineered on robust cloud and data technologies that give it a distinct market advantage as it continues to operationalize its proprietary AI-driven capabilities and Global Risk Models. By deploying on AWS's secure, elastic infrastructure and Databricks' lakehouse architecture and advanced analytics capabilities, Oversight enables high-performance AI models, continuous learning pipelines, and enterprise-scale data processing that is differentiated and defensible versus other audit monitoring approaches.

The result is Oversight's next-generation Finance Risk Intelligence platform that features deep analytics, advanced contextual analysis, and massive pools of actioned audit exceptions, establishing a new technical standard for enterprise accuracy, readiness, responsiveness, and innovation in risk control.

"Enterprise CFOs are solving for more than just automation. They need a platform designed for the scale, complexity, and velocity of modern finance teams," said Terrence McCrossan, CEO of Oversight. "We've built our platform from the ground up as cloud-native and AI-powered, leveraging best-in-class partners like AWS and Databricks while serving up the industry's most informed risk models to deliver unmatched performance, transparency, and scalability as we pioneer the risk intelligence category."

Cloud-Native by Design, Deployed on AWS

Oversight is architected natively on AWS to deliver hyperscale performance, enterprise-grade security, and continuous AI-driven risk intelligence. Its cloud-native foundation enables dynamic scalability, automated model deployment, and high-throughput data processing, ensuring audit and fraud detection capabilities evolve alongside growing transaction complexity.

Through AWS Marketplace and the Partner Private Offer (PPO) program, customers experience frictionless procurement, accelerated onboarding, and alignment with existing cloud investment strategies, positioning Oversight as a strategic component of modern cloud transformation.

Advanced AI and Analytics with Databricks

Oversight's partnership with Databricks delivers enhanced accuracy and fully transparent decisioning details that identify risks, enforce controls, and reveal actionable insights for auditor follow-up. This orchestration enables high-volume data processing, model training, and real-time analytics across billions of transactions.

"Partnering with Databricks has significantly enhanced our ability to generate accurate insights, minimize false positives, and provide explainable AI solutions for finance," shared McCrossan. "Together, we're enabling finance teams to move from manual reviews to proactive risk management, strengthening our dedication to offering continuous control, and unparalleled confidence to our clients."

Award Winning BIG Intelligence Recognition

Recently recognized for innovation by Business Intelligence Group's BIG Intelligence awards, Oversight continuously monitors the largest and highest risk spend areas for organizations, including expense cards, purchase cards, employee reimbursements, and invoice payments, which together account for 40% to 50% of organizational spending. Using advanced AI and machine learning models, Oversight moves finance teams beyond rule-based detection toward explainable, real-time risk intelligence with coverage across their spend processes.

Enterprises using Oversight report an average savings of 3.5% of total expenses, with savings ranging from 0.5% to over 5% annually, all while reducing false positives and automating audit steps and interactions for lower overall operating costs.

For more information about Oversight, visit www.oversight.com.

About Oversight

Founded in 2003, Oversight is a leading provider of AI-powered spend monitoring and financial audit technology that identifies and prevents fraud, waste and abuse in enterprise spend programs. The world's largest companies and government agencies rely on Oversight to continuously monitor & analyze spend transactions, detect anomalies, and uncover hidden financial risk – enabling smarter, more efficient, and more compliant decision-making at across financial audit teams. Based in Atlanta, GA, Oversight has been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ from 2022 to 2026 and is consistently ranked among Atlanta's top employers. Learn more at www.oversight.com.

SOURCE Oversight