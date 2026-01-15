Oversight Named Innovative Products - Software Winner in the 2026 BIG Innovation Awards

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oversight, Inc., the global leader in AI-powered finance risk intelligence, is proud to announce that it has been named an Innovative Products - Software Winner in the 2026 BIG Innovation Awards , a global recognition program honoring companies, products, and leaders who are transforming industries through applied innovation, intelligent platforms, and measurable real-world impact.

"The 2026 BIG Innovation Awards winners show that true innovation is no longer about chasing the latest buzzwords," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "It's about building intelligent platforms, automating workflows with purpose, and making trust, privacy, and resilience the foundation of every breakthrough. These organizations and leaders are not just keeping pace with change, they are shaping the future of global business."

Oversight was recognized for its outstanding contributions to software innovation, specifically in AI-powered spend risk monitoring and financial audit control. Oversight's platform continuously monitors 100% of enterprise spend across T&E, P-Card, and Procure-to-Pay, surfacing high-risk activity before it impacts financial results and enforcing controls at scale.

"We are honored to receive this recognition, as it validates a fundamental shift we're driving in the market," shared Jeffery Chancellor, CMO of Oversight. "Finance leaders don't need more dashboards or retrospective audits. They need AI-powered control that delivers measurable outcomes. Oversight was built to define the emerging category of Finance Risk Intelligence, making risk actionable and accountable at enterprise scale. Being recognized by the BIG Innovation Awards, which are judged by experienced business practitioners based on real performance rather than marketing narratives, reinforces that we're solving the right problems in the right way."

Oversight joins 159 winners recognized for their contributions to innovation across health, financial services, logistics, manufacturing, and enterprise technology, including global leaders such as Mastercard, Experian, eBay, TD Bank Group, and Infosys. The 2026 BIG Innovation Awards winners reveal a clear trend: innovation is no longer about just having AI, it's about how responsibly and effectively it is operationalized. Winners are building platforms, automating workflows, and focusing on trust, privacy, and security as core to their mission.

For more information about the BIG Innovation Awards and to view the full list of winners, visit www.bintelligence.com/posts/2026-big-innovation-awards-159-trailblazers-prove-where-innovation-is-really-happening .

About Oversight

Founded in 2003, Oversight is a leading provider of AI-powered spend monitoring and financial audit technology that identifies and prevents fraud, waste and abuse in enterprise spend programs. The world's largest companies and government agencies rely on Oversight to continuously monitor & analyze spend transactions, detect anomalies, and uncover hidden financial risk – enabling smarter, more efficient, and more compliant decision-making across financial audit teams. Based in Atlanta, GA, Oversight has been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ from 2022 to 2026 and is consistently ranked among Atlanta's top employers. Learn more at www.oversight.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in business. Unlike many recognition programs , these awards are evaluated by business leaders and practitioners who reward programs, products, and people that deliver real, quantifiable excellence rather than marketing narratives.

SOURCE Oversight