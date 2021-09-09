oVertone Announces Urban Outfitters as New National Retail Partner

The popular brand will now sell an assortment of semi-permanent hair color and hair care products at urbanoutfitters.com

oVertone

Sep 09, 2021, 08:51 ET

DENVER, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- oVertone is announcing Urban Outfitters as the brand's latest retail partner, now selling their award-winning hair and color care products through urbanoutfitters.com.

oVertone is known for their semi-permanent, color-depositing conditioners. Whether you're looking for a new color, a shade refresh or both, they offer solutions for easily achieving and maintaining head-turning hair colors -— right from your shower. And all it takes is 15 minutes! Vegan and cruelty-free, oVertone products do not contain ammonia, bleach, or developers, so while they add color to your blonde or brown strands, they won't lift or lighten — just enhance and reinvigorate! The formulas are ideal for all hair types and based on the nourishing powers of plant-based oils. This includes coconut oil, linseed oil, jojoba oil and evening primrose oil (to name a few). Whenever possible, ingredients are also organically and/or sustainably sourced.

"We are thrilled to be launching online at Urban Outfitters. They're the ideal partner for us to make healthy hair color more available to a young, expressive audience that's embracing their individuality through color and customization." - Jane Jun, VP, Growth Strategy & Marketing Operations @ oVertone

To start, urbanoutfitters.com will carry a variety of oVertone's Coloring Conditioners ($32; Rose Gold, Extreme Blue, Extreme Magenta, Extreme Purple, Extreme Teal, Neon Yellow, Pastel Green and Pastel Orange). An Allure Best of Beauty Award winning Coloring Conditioner, these hair-healthy, deposit-only color conditioners are ideal for your initial application and your one-and-done solution for achieving and maintaining vibrant colors. For toning options, urbanoutfitters.com will carry their Toning Conditioners ($18) in Blue, Purple, Green and Pink.  This line allows you to wash away brassiness in your blonde hair or color-correct any shades or unwanted undertones in just 2-3 minutes. Unlike toning shampoos, oVertone Toning Conditioners hydrate your hair while you color-correct.

In addition to their color products, the online launch also includes oVertone's The Remedy Colorless Hair Mask ($27) to keep hair in maximum condition and The Fader Clarifying Shampoo ($22) to gently remove existing shades.

"We are so excited to launch Overtone, a leading brand in the hair color space! We love that the hair dye is semi-permanent and takes hair health into consideration. Our customers are creative and experimental when it comes to their beauty routines and have been eager to purchase Overtone through UO for a long time, so this partnership is a perfect fit." - Alexa Amorim, Buyer @ Urban Outfitters

To shop the full line of oVertone products, customers can browse their official brand page via https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/brands/overtone

