oVertone Expands "For Brown Hair" Range With The Addition Of Four New Intensely Pigmented Shades Of Conditioner

"Our For Brown Hair range, including our newest shades, were created to address a need in the market that wasn't being met. There was not a solution available that would be both effective and non-damaging for brown-haired consumers interested in wearing a fantasy shade," said Bella Romeo, VP of Research and Development at oVertone. "Our formulas work to either counteract or complement the warm or orange undertones of brown hair to produce vibrant, rich results," she added.

The deeply pigmented new shades will yield brightest results on light brown starting shades, and achieve a more subtle tint on medium and dark brown strands. Because oVertone products are hair-healthy, bleach-free, and contain no damaging lightening or lifting agents, they are a safe alternative to traditional at-home hair dyes, which typically contain ammonia or other harsh ingredients.

All oVertone conditioners are manufactured in the U.S. using high quality pigments. Each formula is vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, ammonia-free, curl-friendly, and contain no harsh chemicals or heavy alcohols.

oVertone Red for Brown Hair is available in the following formats:

8 oz. Coloring Conditioner, $29

8 oz. Daily Conditioner, $18

Complete System, $47

(Complete System includes an 8 oz. Coloring Conditioner, 8 oz. Daily Conditioner, and a FREE 2 oz. Travel Size Daily Conditioner)

2 oz. Sample Size Coloring Conditioner, $11

2 oz. Sample Size Daily Conditioner, $8

The new shades will be available for purchase at overtone.co .

About oVertone:

Motivated by years of damaged and faded hair, oVertone founders Maegan Scarlett and Liora Dudar created a product they had always wanted: a hair-healthy, semi-permanent alternative to dye that could both achieve and maintain head-turning hair colors. Since its launch in 2014, oVertone has become known as an industry disruptor in the hair color world, offering consumers an easy, accessible hair color option that improves the condition of hair as it adds color. The company is headquartered in Denver. For more information or to purchase products, visit overtone.co .

Note to the Editor:

For hi-res photos, including before and after images, contact erin@overtone.co. Please also note proper brand capitalization, oVertone, when mentioning brand name in digital or print.

SOURCE oVertone

Related Links

overtone.co

