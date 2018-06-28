oVertone Haircare Calls On Global Community To Stand Up For Self-Expression With The Release Of #MYHAIRMYSTORY Docuseries

"Sharing personal stories is such a simple yet powerful way to bring people and communities closer together. The #MYHAIRMYSTORY campaign is aimed at encouraging our clients to tell their stories, starting with how they express themselves through hair color. When it comes to self-expression though, most have a much deeper narrative to share. Our hope is that this ongoing exchange of experiences will empower anyone who has been marginalized with the confidence to be unapologetically themselves," said Liora Dudar, Co-Founder of oVertone Haircare.

Earlier this year, oVertone conducted a nationally representative online survey of 1,000 U.S. adults in order to gather data on public perception of people with creatively colored hair. The results were enlightening, with 80% of participants reporting they do not discriminate against people with creatively colored hair based on hair color alone. Still, 44% reported they believed bright hair color to look less professional in the workplace, and 22% percent said they were uncomfortable being around people with vivid hair color.

"People are so much more than their hair color and outward appearance — or the perceptions projected upon them," Dudar added. "The stories we've heard from clients thus far reveal all the complex layers beneath."

Individuals who shared their stories include:

Jaylon Sewell : a teenager who stood up against discrimination after his school told some black students that their bleached hair, locs and braids were "a disruption to the educational process."

a teenager who stood up against discrimination after his school told some black students that their bleached hair, locs and braids were "a disruption to the educational process." Sebastian Rosemarie : an Afro-Latina model, artist, sex educator and activist who used hair to reclaim her power.

an Afro-Latina model, artist, sex educator and activist who used hair to reclaim her power. Lulu Fall : a Broadway actor and singer who has kept her signature vibrant red natural hair for more than a decade in an industry that has often discouraged her from wearing her hair curly.

a Broadway actor and singer who has kept her signature vibrant red natural hair for more than a decade in an industry that has often discouraged her from wearing her hair curly. Jordan White : a young professional with a message about self-confidence.

a young professional with a message about self-confidence. Taelor Beeck : a thrift shop owner and waitress who shared a receipt her customers left saying "tips are only for normal looking people."

a thrift shop owner and waitress who shared a receipt her customers left saying "tips are only for normal looking people." Elle Jensen : a coffee shop owner who started a barista competition for anyone identifying as femme.

All of the stories can be seen at overtone.co.

To preface the #MYHAIRMYSTORY docuseries, oVertone presented a panel with civil rights organization Human Rights Campaign (HRC) at FORM Arcosanti 2018 — a three-day creative retreat in Arizona featuring musical performances, lectures, educational panels and workshops. The panel, called Tell Your Story, amplified more personal stories delivered by members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Panelists, including actors Auggie Prew and Jeffery Self, and HRC volunteers Blaise Caudill, Justin Jones, and Christiana Hammond, all shared stories about the familial, societal and personal pressures associated with coming out.

"I think that's sort of a shared trait in queer people, who've had to ask permission to be themselves in an environment that everyone else takes for granted," said Prew.

"People can really come in once you come out to them," added Caudill.

Founded on a core value of intersectional feminism, oVertone is committed to promoting inclusive content over narrow definitions of beauty, sexual orientation, and gender identity and expression. As a result, content on the brand's social platforms is a curated mix of user generated imagery that celebrates self-expression and the diversity of real oVertone clients. oVertone also adheres to a policy of neutral pronoun use for clients and employees who have not self-identified, and display consideration of the full spectrum of gender identities.

About oVertone:

Motivated by years of damaged and faded hair, oVertone founders Maegan Scarlett and Liora Dudar created a product they had always wanted – a conditioner that would hydrate hair between dye jobs and keep it looking as bright on day 60 as on day 1. oVertone quickly established itself as a household name in the hair coloring industry since its launch in 2014, and has helped thousands maintain or achieve every day.

oVertone is the only hair color brand that, since its inception, has never digitally altered hair, bodies, faces or the results of products in any of its owned content. All oVertone conditioners are manufactured in the U.S., vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, ammonia-free, curl-friendly, and contain no harsh chemicals or heavy alcohols. The company is headquartered in Denver. For more information or to purchase products, visit overtone.co.

