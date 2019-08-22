oVertone Is Launching Magenta Pigmented Conditioners, And They Want To Take A *Hot* Shower With You On August 27

"Our pink and purple formulas have always been staples in our shade range and these new Magenta shades offer even more versatility. Magenta, being a mix of both warm and cool pigments, mixes really well with most other shades on the color wheel. So whether you're coloring your hair for the first time or transitioning to a new shade, it's an incredibly customizable option," said Bella Romeo, Vice President of Research and Development at oVertone Haircare. "Magenta can be the final color destination, but this particular color family offers a lot of opportunities for mixing, blending, and unique self-expression."

As with any semi-permanent hair color, individual color results will vary based on shade. For brightest results, ideal starting hair color for all three shades is platinum blonde. Vibrant Magenta will yield results on platinum to medium blonde strands, and Extreme Magenta is pigmented enough to yield results on platinum to medium brown strands. Because oVertone's pigmented products are hair-healthy, bleach-free, and contain no damaging lightening or lifting agents, they will not be effective on jet black strands.

With the addition of Pastel, Vibrant and Extreme Magenta, oVertone offers a full spectrum of pigmented conditioners in 38 shades, as well as The Remedy Colorless Hair Mask. The brand's semi-permanent pigmented conditioners are formulated to keep hair healthy and bright, whether you're maintaining an existing dye job or adding color for the first time. Both the Coloring Conditioners and Daily Conditioners are effective on wet or dry hair of all types, as well as human hair wigs and extensions. Coloring Conditioners are best for adding initial color and refreshing very faded strands, and Daily Conditioners are best for regular color maintenance.

All oVertone conditioners are manufactured in the U.S. using high quality pigments. Each formula is vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, ammonia-free, curl-friendly, and contain no harsh chemicals or heavy alcohols.

oVertone's Pastel, Vibrant and Extreme Magenta shades are each available in the following formats:

8 oz. Magenta Coloring Conditioner, $29

8 oz. Magenta Daily Conditioner, $18

Magenta Complete System in, $47

(Complete System includes an 8 oz. Coloring Conditioner, 8 oz. Daily Conditioner, and a FREE 2 oz. Travel Size Daily Conditioner)

The new color line will be available for purchase at overtone.co on August 27.

About oVertone:

Motivated by years of damaged and faded hair, oVertone founders Maegan Scarlett and Liora Dudar created a product they had always wanted: a hair-healthy dye alternative that could both achieve and maintain head-turning vivid hair colors. Since its launch in 2014, oVertone has become known as an industry disruptor in the hair color world, offering consumers a means to condition their way to colorful, healthy hair. The company is headquartered in Denver. For more information or to purchase products, visit overtone.co.

