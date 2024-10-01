OVERTONE Launches Sleek New Packaging Exclusively at Target, Blending Bold Hair Color and Care Together in Style

Eco-Friendly, Vibrant, and Cruelty-Free: OVERTONE Unveils Sustainable Packaging and Expands Its Haircare Line Formulated for Brown Hair at Target

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OVERTONE , the revolutionary haircare brand known for its vibrant, damage-free color treatments, is excited to announce the launch of its newly repackaged products, available exclusively at Target . With a refreshed look and sustainable packaging, OVERTONE continues to offer easy, at-home hair coloring solutions formulated for brown hair, nurturing all hair types while staying true to its core values of being vegan, cruelty-free, and eco-conscious.

Color Meets Care with OVERTONE's New Look

OVERTONE is more than just a hair color brand; it's a movement that prioritizes hair health while offering over 30 stunning shades. Whether you're looking for a bold change or a subtle enhancement, OVERTONE's formulas are crafted to deliver vibrant, lasting color without compromising hair integrity.

"We've always believed that amazing hair color doesn't have to come at the expense of hair or scalp health," said Barbara Roll, OVERTONE Chief Executive Officer. "Our new packaging reflects that mission—combining sustainability with innovation to offer the most curated color experience possible. We're committed to providing products that work for everyone while ensuring our customers achieve professional-grade results at home without sacrificing their hair's integrity."

What's New at Target: Sleek Packaging & Sustainable Solutions

As part of the launch, Target will carry OVERTONE's best-selling products in newly designed packaging, made from sustainable 30% PCR tubes and FSC-certified cartons. The eco-friendly update aligns with OVERTONE's commitment to sustainability while offering a chic and modern look that reflects the brand's playful spirit. With OVERTONE's updated packaging, they are proud to join the Target Zero initiative, working together to create packaging solutions that are reusable, compostable, or made from responsible materials.

OVERTONE's Repackaged Line at Target includes:

Color Depositing Treatment Masks (4.5 oz.), $15.00 available in the following colors: Royal Plum Ginger Glow Espresso Brown Scarlet Red Golden Rose Black Velvet

Eco-Friendly, Cruelty-Free, and Hair-Loving

OVERTONE's updated line maintains the brand's commitment to using high-quality, plant-based ingredients that nourish hair while delivering rich, lasting color. Free from harmful chemicals, OVERTONE's formulas are gentle on the scalp and suitable for every hair type—from fine to thick, curly to straight.

"With OVERTONE, customers don't have to choose between vibrant color and healthy hair. Our new packaging at Target reflects that promise—easy, stylish, and environmentally conscious," added Roll.

To explore OVERTONE's extensive, repackaged haircare collection, visit select Target stores or shop online at Target.com . For more information on the brand and its products, visit OVERTONE.co .

About OVERTONE

Motivated by years of damaged and faded hair, OVERTONE founders Maegan Scarlett and Liora Dudar created a product they had always wanted: a hair-healthy dye alternative that could both achieve and maintain head-turning vivid hair colors. Since its launch in 2014, OVERTONE has become known as an industry disruptor in the hair color space, building a radically inclusive digital community, and providing consumers a means to condition their way to colorful, healthy hair. For more information or to purchase products, visit OVERTONE.co .

