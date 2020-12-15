Overture Central Park Unveils New Name Coupled With Continued Commitment to Unparalleled Carefree Living For Active Adults 55 and Older

DENVER, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Formerly known as Overture Stapleton, Overture Central Park has unveiled a fresh new name that aligns with the recently-rebranded Central Park neighborhood. This 55-plus active adult community, located at the corner of Ulster Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, goes beyond the offerings of a traditional multifamily community with purposefully designed, spacious floor plans and community spaces to enhance the lives of its residents.

"Important work is being done by so many to create a better and more inclusive environment throughout our neighborhood," said Mike Molina, Regional Property Manager. "Our community is rooted in the idea of togetherness, as a home to so many in the area, and we felt it was right to show our support for this cause."

The community is also passionate about reliably serving its residents in multifaceted ways, with a focus toward its custom-developed Soul services and programs. This encompasses Fitness, Wellbeing, Spirituality, Intellect, Social, Ecolife, and Pursuits – all fundamental elements of an active life. With best-in-class amenities, a regularly updated activities calendar, and ample opportunity to convene with friends and family, Overture Central Park is well-equipped to fulfill each aspect of mind/body/spirit.

Pricing starts in the $1,700s for Overture Central Park one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and a new-lease special is being offered, in which residents pay $0 in rent through 2020.

To learn more, visit OvertureCentralPark.com or call 303.552.3375.

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated real estate company offering expertise in investment management, development, and management of rental housing properties globally. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates over an estimated $200 billion+ of real estate in nearly 200 markets globally, including offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing approximately 693,000 units/beds, and has a robust institutional investment management platform with approximately $35.5 billion of assets under management, including over $15 billion of assets under development. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 with the intent to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

