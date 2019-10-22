Overview of Computer Vision (CV) and Machine Vision (MV) Technology Report, 2018-2024 Study - Focus on Every day Life Applications
Oct 22, 2019, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computer Vision and Machine Vision in Everyday Life" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of application specific markets of computer vision (CV) and machine vision (MV) technologies in everyday life
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Discussion of underlying opportunities and challenges with respect to MV and CV technologies, their hardware and software integration, components, and various applications of MV/CV systems for industrial as well as non-industrial purposes
- Assessment of recent breakthroughs, current research activities, technological hurdles and latest trends within this field of the ICT industry
Computer vision is a branch of computer science that enables computers to see, identify and process images in the same manner as human vision and then provides appropriate output. It is comparable to imparting human intelligence and instincts to a computer. In reality, however, it is difficult to enable computers to recognize different objects. Computer vision is closely linked with artificial intelligence, as the computer must interpret what it sees and then perform appropriate analysis or act accordingly.
The computer vision's goal is to see as well as to process and provide useful results based on the observation. A computer might create a three-dimensional (3D) image from a two-dimensional (2D) image, such as those in cars, and provide important data to the car and/or its driver. Cars could be fitted with computer vision, which would identify and distinguish objects on and around the road, including traffic lights, pedestrians and traffic signs, and then respond accordingly. The intelligent device could provide inputs to the driver or even make the car stop if there is a sudden obstacle in the road.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Computer Vision
- Machine Vision
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Overview
Chapter 3 Technology Background in Computer Vision and Machine Vision
- Computer Vision Systems
- Technology Involved in Computer Vision
- Goal of Computer Vision
- Techniques Involved in Computer Vision
- Machine Vision Systems
- Advantages of Machine Vision Systems
- Machine Vision System Types
- Processes involved in Machine Vision Systems
- Components of Machine Vision Systems
- Range of Machine Vision System Applications
- Similarities Between Computer Vision and Machine Vision
- Differences Between Computer Vision and Machine Vision
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Market for Applications of Computer Vision and Machine Vision Systems
- Global Market for Applications of Computer Vision Systems Involved in Everyday Life
- Regional Market for Applications in Computer Vision Systems Involved in Everyday Life
- Global Market for Applications of Machine Vision Systems
- Regional Market for Everyday Life Applications of Machine Vision Systems
- Global Market for Components of Computer Vision and Machine Vision Systems Involved in Everyday life
- Regional Market for Computer Vision and Machine Vision System Applications by Component
Chapter 5 Computer Vision Applications
- Computer Vision Applications
- Computer Vision in Retail
- Computer Vision in Retail and Retail Security
- Market for Computer Vision Applications in Retail Services
- Computer Vision in Healthcare
- Companies Involved in Computer Vision Healthcare Applications
- Market for Computer Vision for Healthcare Applications
- Automobile Applications for Computer Vision
- Companies Involved in Computer Vision Applications in Automobiles
- Market for Computer Vision in Automobile Applications
- Computer Vision in Financial Services
- Companies Offering Computer Vision Applications in Financial Services
- Market for Computer Vision in Financial Service Applications
- Computer Vision in Agriculture
- Companies Involved in Computer Vision for Agriculture Applications
- Market for Computer Vision in Agriculture Applications
- Computer Vision in Miscellaneous Uses
- Computer Vision in Social Media Platforms
- Market for Computer Vision Applications in Miscellaneous Fields
Chapter 6 Machine Vision Applications
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional Machine Vision Applications
- Basic Objectives of Machine Vision Applications
- Machine Vision Applications in Everyday Life
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional Machine Vision Systems for Surveillance and Security Applications
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional Machine Vision Systems for Food and Beverage Processing Applications
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional Machine Vision Systems for Biometric Applications
- Machine Vision Systems in Traffic and Transportation Management and Control
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional Medical Imaging and Lab-Automation Applications
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional Machine Vision Systems for Postal Applications
- Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional Machine Vision Systems for Banking Applications
- Machine Vision Applications in Automotive Safety
- Machine Vision in Miscellaneous Fields Applications
Chapter 7 Manufacturers of Computer Vision and Machine Vision Systems
