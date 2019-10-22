Overview of Computer Vision (CV) and Machine Vision (MV) Technology Report, 2018-2024 Study - Focus on Every day Life Applications

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computer Vision and Machine Vision in Everyday Life" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Report Includes:

An overview of application specific markets of computer vision (CV) and machine vision (MV) technologies in everyday life

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Discussion of underlying opportunities and challenges with respect to MV and CV technologies, their hardware and software integration, components, and various applications of MV/CV systems for industrial as well as non-industrial purposes

Assessment of recent breakthroughs, current research activities, technological hurdles and latest trends within this field of the ICT industry

Computer vision is a branch of computer science that enables computers to see, identify and process images in the same manner as human vision and then provides appropriate output. It is comparable to imparting human intelligence and instincts to a computer. In reality, however, it is difficult to enable computers to recognize different objects. Computer vision is closely linked with artificial intelligence, as the computer must interpret what it sees and then perform appropriate analysis or act accordingly.



The computer vision's goal is to see as well as to process and provide useful results based on the observation. A computer might create a three-dimensional (3D) image from a two-dimensional (2D) image, such as those in cars, and provide important data to the car and/or its driver. Cars could be fitted with computer vision, which would identify and distinguish objects on and around the road, including traffic lights, pedestrians and traffic signs, and then respond accordingly. The intelligent device could provide inputs to the driver or even make the car stop if there is a sudden obstacle in the road.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Computer Vision

Machine Vision

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Overview

Chapter 3 Technology Background in Computer Vision and Machine Vision

Computer Vision Systems

Technology Involved in Computer Vision

Goal of Computer Vision

Techniques Involved in Computer Vision

Machine Vision Systems

Advantages of Machine Vision Systems

Machine Vision System Types

Processes involved in Machine Vision Systems

Components of Machine Vision Systems

Range of Machine Vision System Applications

Similarities Between Computer Vision and Machine Vision

Differences Between Computer Vision and Machine Vision

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Market for Applications of Computer Vision and Machine Vision Systems

Global Market for Applications of Computer Vision Systems Involved in Everyday Life

Regional Market for Applications in Computer Vision Systems Involved in Everyday Life

Global Market for Applications of Machine Vision Systems

Regional Market for Everyday Life Applications of Machine Vision Systems

Global Market for Components of Computer Vision and Machine Vision Systems Involved in Everyday life

Regional Market for Computer Vision and Machine Vision System Applications by Component

Chapter 5 Computer Vision Applications

Computer Vision Applications

Computer Vision in Retail

Computer Vision in Retail and Retail Security

Market for Computer Vision Applications in Retail Services

Computer Vision in Healthcare

Companies Involved in Computer Vision Healthcare Applications

Market for Computer Vision for Healthcare Applications

Automobile Applications for Computer Vision

Companies Involved in Computer Vision Applications in Automobiles

Market for Computer Vision in Automobile Applications

Computer Vision in Financial Services

Companies Offering Computer Vision Applications in Financial Services

Market for Computer Vision in Financial Service Applications

Computer Vision in Agriculture

Companies Involved in Computer Vision for Agriculture Applications

Market for Computer Vision in Agriculture Applications

Computer Vision in Miscellaneous Uses

Computer Vision in Social Media Platforms

Market for Computer Vision Applications in Miscellaneous Fields

Chapter 6 Machine Vision Applications

Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional Machine Vision Applications

Basic Objectives of Machine Vision Applications

Machine Vision Applications in Everyday Life

Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional Machine Vision Systems for Surveillance and Security Applications

Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional Machine Vision Systems for Food and Beverage Processing Applications

Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional Machine Vision Systems for Biometric Applications

Machine Vision Systems in Traffic and Transportation Management and Control

Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional Medical Imaging and Lab-Automation Applications

Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional Machine Vision Systems for Postal Applications

Two-Dimensional and Three-Dimensional Machine Vision Systems for Banking Applications

Machine Vision Applications in Automotive Safety

Machine Vision in Miscellaneous Fields Applications

Chapter 7 Manufacturers of Computer Vision and Machine Vision Systems



